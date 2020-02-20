Close

  • How to get free pancakes in Dublin next Tuesday

How to get free pancakes in Dublin next Tuesday

By Darragh Murphy

February 20, 2020 at 3:24pm

The only things better than pancakes on Pancake Tuesday are free pancakes on Pancake Tuesday.

And thanks to the generous folks at The Stella Diner, you can do just that.

Following on from the popularity of last year's pancake giveaway, The Stella Diner in Rathmines is giving away free pancakes next Tuesday.

With no purchase necessary, The Stella Diner plans to give away pancakes from 8am to 6pm on Pancake Tuesday, when you can either eat in or take your fluffy treat away.

A post on the diner's Facebook page reads: "Last year we spread Pancake cheer by dishing out hundreds of free pancakes to the hungry masses of Dublin on Pancake Tuesday. This year the tradition continues at Stella Diner, Dublin’s home to truly authentic warm and fluffy American-style pancake stacks!

🥞🥞 Free Pancakes are back 🥞🥞⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ Last year we spread Pancake cheer by dishing out hundreds of free pancakes to the hungry masses of Dublin on Pancake Tuesday. This year the tradition continues at Stella Diner, Dublin's home to truly authentic warm and fluffy American-style pancake stacks!⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ To celebrate Pancake Tuesday on 25th February, the Stella Diner will be giving out one complimentary pancake with toppings to everyone from 8am - 6pm. Same as last year, just rock up to our pancake station and receive your free pancake to eat in or take away 🤤🥞⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ T&C's apply. Offer valid from 8am – 6pm on Tuesday 25th February 2020 while stocks last. No purchase necessary.⁠

"To celebrate Pancake Tuesday on 25th February, the Stella Diner will be giving out one complimentary pancake with toppings to everyone from 8am - 6pm. Same as last year, just rock up to our pancake station and receive your free pancake to eat in or take away.

"T&C’s apply. Offer valid from 8am – 6pm on Tuesday 25th February 2020 while stocks last. No purchase necessary."

