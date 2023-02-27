'I took on more than I could handle' - Temple Bar pizza spot Southpaw announce closure

The pizzeria specialising in pizza portafoglio has been open for just under a year.

Over the past few years, Dublin's pizza scene has puffed up and flourished like a sourdough base in a wood fired oven. The go-to cuisine for a weekend feed, casual date or end-of-night snack, we've welcomed every new pizza joint that's opened over the last few years with open, garlic aioli-wielding arms.

Which is why we're saddened to hear the news that Southpaw, the street food sibling of Dublin pizza king Coke Lane has announced its closure.

Opened in March of 2022, Southpaw will be closing their hatch for good in three weekends time - just over a year after their first birthday.

The Temple Bar pizzeria specialised in pizza portafoglio - a classic Neapolitan street food where the pizza is folded in a particular way that makes it easy to eat while walking around, along with other classic Italian snacks such as cannolis and arancini balls.

Taking to social media to announce the news, owner Dave admitted he may have taken on too much with the business, which he runs in addition to Coke Lane's two locations in Lucky's of Meath Street and The Circular in Rialto.

"I opened the shop thinking I could get it set up and have it running smoothly within a few months, but I grossly underestimated the commitment required to run a second business," Dave wrote.

"I did it as best I could for the last year, but with all that is going on in my life right now I just haven’t got any more time to give to this shop. That’s why I’ve made the decision to close Southpaw".

Owner Dave took to Instagram to announce the closure of Southpaw.

Posing for a photo outside the Crown Alley shop with his baby son and polite pup, Dave added that he needs to direct his focus elsewhere for the moment.

"I have other priorities in my life, with my son arriving four months ago, my amazing ‘baby mama’ who has hardly seen me for more than five minutes in the last year, and least of all looking after myself, both physically & mentally. These are the things that are most important in life and sometimes one has to see the bigger picture & make the required sacrifices", the businessman said.

Southpaw will remain open for the next three weekends for anyone looking for their portafoglio fix, and Dave has also encouraged any "independent foodies" with a business idea for the Crown Alley location to get in touch with him at [email protected] or via Instagram.

Header image via Instagram/southpawdublin

