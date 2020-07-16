IKEA is launching a vegan version of its famous meatballs

Let's be honest, IKEA is arguably as famous for its Swedish meatballs as it is its actual furniture and wares... and soon vegetarians/vegans will get to see what the fuss is about as the company is launching a new 'plant ball' alternative.

Announcing the launch of a brand new vegan plant ball, the plant-based alternative will have the same taste and texture as the original but with only four per cent of the climate footprint... and you know, no meat.

Part of the company's ambitions to make healthy living and sustainable eating more accessible, the so-called plant balls will be available instore from August 3rd. You can also pick up a bag to cook at home should you so choose. All for those signature IKEA low prices too - a portion of 8 will cost less than €2 while a 500g bag will set you back €3.25.

Customers should note that while the plant balls themselves are vegan, they're not vegan if served in the traditional way - that is with mashed potatoes, lingonberries and cream sauce. But for those looking to enjoy other meat-free options, 50 per cent of the food range in IKEA restaurants is now plant-based or vegetarian.

Made using plant-based ingredients including yellow pea protein, oats, potatoes, onion and apple, plant balls were developed with the purpose of helping the company to become climate positive by the year 2030.

Described as a "more sustainable sibling" to the much-loved meatball, it will certainly keep veggies and vegans happy on their next trip out to pick up a few bits... does anyone ever manage to leave IKEA with just a few bits though? That's the real question.

