Ireland's First Ever Gin Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Spring

*books the Monday off work to nurse gin hangover*

Shutterstock 613094567

There's a shining light at the end of this dreaded Dry January tunnel my fellow thirsty moths, and it's a pretty good one: Ireland's first ever gin festival is coming to Dublin in April.

We repeat. GIN. FESTIVAL. 

The Gin Experience will be in town the weekend of April 6-7 

"Sip & sample gins of every kind with bespoke serves, explore food pairings that are unique with gin, attend a masterclass or foraging lesson with Ireland's leading ambassadors or try a gin cocktail from some of Irelands most esteemed bars and restaurants."

We're sold already on the 'sip & sample' bit to be honest. Tickets are €40 with €10 of every ticket donated to Debra Ireland. 

The festival itself will be held in the beautiful Printworks building in Dublin Castle, with several different timeslot sessions available. 

You can choose to get your gin on: Friday 6.00pm-9.30pm | Saturday 1.00pm-4.30pm | Saturday 5.30pm-9.00pm.

The Gin Experience is organised by the team behind Celtic Whiskey Shop & Wines on the Greenand the Celtic Whiskey Bar and Larder, who say that they want to give Ireland's gin fans a chance to meet the producers behind their fave gins and discover new favourite tipples too. 

