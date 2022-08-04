'It all kicks off tonight!' Marco Pierre White will be filming in his Donnybrook restaurant tonight

Exciting news for D4 celeb spotters.

Award winning chef, tv personality and multi-Michelin star recipient Marco Pierre White will be at his Donnybrook restaurant tonight, filming scenes for popular tv show The Restaurant.

The Virgin Media reality show follows celebrities taking on the challenge of becoming Head Chef for a night, issued with the task of preparing a full three course meal with two wines. The meal is then served to the restaurant's customers and the show's resident critics, who are joined by a different guest critic each week. Previous contestants have included Twink, Dana and Michael Healy Rae.

Last month, The Restaurant did a call out on their Instagram page for solo diners to feature on the show. The call out appealed for "passionate foodies" to apply, with the application form including questions such as "Tell us about your favourite restaurant and why you like it?" and "What food do you dislike the most and why?"

Advertisement

Side note, if you are interested in being a diner on the show, applications are open til Thursday, 11th August - apply HERE.

The Courtyard Bar and Grill is Marco Pierre White's second Dublin home - an addition to his iconic Dawson Street restaurant which opened in 2009.

Header image via Instagram/marcopierrewhit

READ NEXT: Gin bathtub cocktails to arrive in Rathmines as Siam Thai set to open new spot