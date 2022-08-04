Gin bathtub cocktails to arrive in Rathmines as Siam Thai set to open new spot

Coming this autumn.

Premium Thai restaurant Siam Thai has two locations already in Dublin, one in Dundrum, and one in Malahide. They are also home to the multi-award winning cocktail bar Candlelight, known most famously for their gin bathtub cocktail, complete with glass teacups, and a rubber duck (naturally).

It's only right to share the love, or in this case the Thai food goodness and creative cocktails, so Siam Thai have announced they are opening a new restaurant and cocktail bar in Rathmines come October. You'll now be able to find some of the very best Thai food in Dublin within the Swan Centre.

We don't have an exact date for the Rathmines Siam Thai restaurant and cocktail bar opening, but according to their announcement post, there will be tons of details and sneak peeks coming in the next few weeks (so make sure you're following them so as not to miss out).

Rathmines is getting all the best spots these days, so it's no surprise Siam Thai chose D6 as their new home.

Header image via Instagram/siamthairestaurants

