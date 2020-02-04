Close

  • Krispy Kreme have launched three limited edition flavours for Valentine's Day

By James Fenton

February 4, 2020 at 11:40am

Forget flowers and fancy nights out because delivering Krispy Kreme doughnuts to your significant other is the real sign of enduring love.

This year, Krispy Kreme is offering you the chance to do just that by launching three new limited edition flavours just in time for Valentine's Day. The Blanchardstown-based dessert haven announced the news on their Instagram page, along with some pretty tantalising images of the new additions.

Once you've stopped drooling, it's time to start planning which of the new Krispy Kreme doughnuts will please your other half the most. First up, there's the Nutty Chocolatta Heart, made with Nutella and released just in time for World Nutella Day.

Then, there's the Dark Chocolate Mint Heart, which sounds like quite the combination of flavours...

Finally, we've got the White Chocolate Berry Heart for those who can't resist a bit of berry...

The three new flavours are available now at Krispy Kreme and while some of you will be deciding which one best suits your love's tastes, the rest of us are heading to D15 to pick up all three.

