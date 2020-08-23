Close

Last minute dins in town? This is one of the best Sunday deals in Dublin

By Megan Cassidy

August 23, 2020 at 5:43pm

The unexpected fine weather have you itching to get into town for a nibble and a cocktail?

Forget Fajita Fridays - we save our Mexican fix for Sundays when all dishes in 777 are €7.77.

I actually had to search the archives to triple check that we hadn't given this deal a shout out before and I'm amazed we haven't.

The Mexican hideout on George's St is a destination for its contemporary take on the best and boldest flavours of Mexico City - with citrusy, spicy and bright flavours coming through in dishes like swordfish tostado with miso mustard, avocado, salsa habanero and pork neck tacos with chipotle mayo.

All cocktails are also €7.77 on Sundays - our order is always a Margarita, which we continue on with at home until midnight - and bam it's Margarita Monday!

If you don't fancy heading out, you can jump on the 777 home kits. Designed for 2 people to have plenty to share, you get totopos and salsas to munch on while you assemble a series of taquitos and tostados.

There’s also some sides and a dessert and the whole shabang is €50, but you can add a bottle of margarita for an extra €40.

Order online, call  01-425-4052 to book a table or chance your arm for a walk in if you're nearby.

