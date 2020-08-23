Last minute dins in town? This is one of the best Sunday deals in Dublin

The unexpected fine weather have you itching to get into town for a nibble and a cocktail?
Forget Fajita Fridays - we save our Mexican fix for Sundays when all dishes in 777 are €7.77.
I actually had to search the archives to triple check that we hadn't given this deal a shout out before and I'm amazed we haven't.
The Mexican hideout on George's St is a destination for its contemporary take on the best and boldest flavours of Mexico City - with citrusy, spicy and bright flavours coming through in dishes like swordfish tostado with miso mustard, avocado, salsa habanero and pork neck tacos with chipotle mayo.
View this post on Instagram
#777Sundays All dishes €7.77 and cocktail specials €7.77 from 2:00-10:00pm. Here’s a few of today’s specials. THE NECKKKKK:The Pork Neck Taco, Chipotle Mayo, Sliced Cabbage. TACO CARNE: Steak Taco, House Picked, Salsa Dojo KAVO CABRA: Goat Cheese, Roast Pear, Harissa Crostini
All cocktails are also €7.77 on Sundays - our order is always a Margarita, which we continue on with at home until midnight - and bam it's Margarita Monday!
If you don't fancy heading out, you can jump on the 777 home kits. Designed for 2 people to have plenty to share, you get totopos and salsas to munch on while you assemble a series of taquitos and tostados.
There’s also some sides and a dessert and the whole shabang is €50, but you can add a bottle of margarita for an extra €40.
Order online, call 01-425-4052 to book a table or chance your arm for a walk in if you're nearby.
Read next: This Dublin brunch platter has gone straight to the top of our bucket list