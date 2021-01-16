Close

Last weekend to get your hands on this insane Christmas Toastie

By Alan Fisher

January 16, 2021 at 4:28pm

Last weekend to get your hands on this insane Christmas Toastie.

I know, I can't believe they still have them.

It genuinely feels like it's been about 3 months since the Christmas break.

But here we are, just over two weeks in January, and Meltdown is about to call it a day on their Christmas toastie until next year.

I am not upset about this at all.

I love Christmas dinner and this toastie twist is to die for.

If you haven't managed to taste one of these, make sure you get down before the end of the weekend.

Just look at this:

