This Dublin spot is doing a Cheeseburger Toastie special this weekend.

I mean, yes, why the hell not.

The initial thought is there is what's the point? What's wrong with a normal cheeseburger in normal buns?

But, then I close my eyes a picture this juicy bad boy with all it's melted cheese in a toastie and I'm craving it.

Capall Box is a small horsebox located in Airside, Swords.

It's serving up some delicious coffee along with toasties and treats.

This weekends special is the Cheeseburger Toastie.

Feast your eye's on this.

"Introducing our weekend toastie special, the cheeseburger toastie!! Mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, succulent beef plus our secret burger sauce! Enjoy for €7.95 with a free tea or coffee of your choice!"

That's a pretty sweet deal.

