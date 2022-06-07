London steakhouse Hawksmoor to open spot on College Green

Recently named as the hottest steakhouse in New York.

Very exciting news for steak lovers. Hawksmoor, a steakhouse group that came together in London in 2006, has been looking for a Dublin home forever. Now, it seems they've found it. Co-owners Will Beckett and Huw Gott started Hawksmoor in London initially and in the 16 years since they've expanded into a 10 restaurant group, with their latest New York spot making headlines. The London steakhouse recently ranked first in the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants 2022.

Of Hawksmoor Dublin, Beckett says this:

Advertisement

"Beckett, “We’ve been coming to Dublin for years to spend time in one of our favourite cities for food and drink, always keeping an eye open for a beautiful space. When we saw the former National Bank building on College Green we fell in love. It’s only taken us 16 years to finally get from London to Dublin, but we can’t wait to open Hawksmoor in what we think is the most hospitable city in the world. We’re hoping to open in spring next year, subject to planning.”

So Spring 2023 is when we should expect to see Hawksmoor up and running. As Beckett says, the steakhouse will move into the former National Bank building at 34 College Green, which housed Abercrombie and Fitch until 2021. Not to worry if you're a fan of the original architecture; Gott says this of their plans for the Hawksmoor steakhouse on College Green:

"A lot of time and thought have gone into this design for Hawksmoor Dublin, as we’re hoping to celebrate the original fabric of the National Bank building by restoring original features, such as the banking hall’s grand 40-feet cast-iron dome and ornate plasterwork, and reinstating elements like cast iron railings similar to those originally installed in the 1880s."

No doubt Dublin steak lovers will be keeping an eye on their progress. We know we're counting down the days.

Advertisement

Header image via Host & Co

READ ON: Mr Fox signs lease for new restaurant at the D'Olier Chambers building