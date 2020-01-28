Milano has added a vegan calzone to its menu

For some time now, vegan dishes have been popping up on the menus of Dublin and there's now a pretty tasty-sounding option at Milano branches across the city.

The chain has announced that it has added a vegan verdure calzone to its extensive menu, joining the likes of the leggura peperonata and the vegan giardiniera as vegan options. According to the menu, the calzone is made up of 'roasted peppers, aubergine and courgette with spinach, smoky tomato harissa, hot chilli, tomato with garlic, topped with rosemary.' It's served with salad and balsamic dressing and sounds like a fine option for vegans or anyone who is just looking to get over the Veganuary line.

On the topic of Milano, Dubliners might be interested to know about the new look at the Grand Canal Dock branch, which entails 'new timber screens, high tables and banquette seating.' You can read more about the refurbishment of the Grand Canal Dock branch here.

Exciting times for Milano indeed. In Dublin, you're never too far from a Milano, with branches in, Ranelagh, Temple Bar, Dundrum, Blanchardstown, Dawson Street and plenty of other locations around the city. A full list of Milano restaurants can be found here.