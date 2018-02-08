Mouthwatering Pizzas And Mighty Craic - This New Dublin Bar Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

In the past few years, change has come to the Liberties.

In the beating heart of old Dublin, you'll still find a strong sense of community and plenty of lively characters - but the oft-dreaded hipsters have started to creep into the area.

Following in the footsteps of the nearby Two Pups and Legit Coffee Company, Lucky's bar came to Meath Street last month.

With its vegan pizzas and rotating art exhibitions, it's undeniably 'cool' - but so far the locals seem to have welcomed it with open arms.

I stopped by on a Monday afternoon, so of course it was pretty quiet, but as I slowly sipped my pint more and more people wandered in. They were a mix of old and young, Dubs and tourists, NCAD students and traders.

Co-owner John Mahon told me that although the place has only been open four weeks, he's already had loads of repeat customers.

And you can see why. Lucky's has a great vibe - stylish but not too try-hard, with bunches of fresh flowers, simple wooden tables and vintage schoolhouse chairs.

Pieces by Portobello-based artist James Kirwan bring pops of colour to the inky blue walls - they're all for sale, and in a few weeks someone else's work will take their place.



In the corner a DJ booth lies in wait - Mahon is formerly of the Bernard Shaw, and mad into the aul music.

I'm assured it won't be a club, though - more of a place to "hang out" while tunes play in the background.

"Unless people ask me to turn the music up, that is," he smiles.

Outside, you'll find benches and a shipping container with a glorious wood-fired oven. It's home to the lads from Coke Lane Pizza, who also operate from a gazebo beside Frank Ryan's in Smithfield.

I got the pizza and pint deal for €12 (available every day before 7pm).



I had to wait about half an hour for my pizza because the oven hadn't been lit yet, so if you're going to Lucky's for food I would recommend waiting until after 4.30pm. In the end though, the food was worth the wait.

I got the 'Diaz Brothers', which came with chorizo, roasted red peppers, and manchego cheese. It was just the right balance of crispy and doughy, and the tomato sauce was bursting with flavour.

The menu also had lots of vegan and veggie options - including one with cashew ricotta, which sounds pretty intriguing.

When it comes to drinks, Lucky's selection isn't quite as impressive. While I was there, customers who asked for cocktails, coffee, Orchard Thieves and Coors Light were all disappointed. But the bar is still very new, and there are plans to expand its offering soon.

All in all, the staff genuinely care about making Lucky's a success and finding their place in the community, and it shows.

I'm excited to see what they make of the place.

