A New Pizza Joint With Arguably The Best Dough In Dublin Has Opened In Ranelagh

Ranelagh is absolutely banging at the moment when it comes to food options and it has just gained a very welcomed pizza place.

With places like the Devlin, Tribeca and Dillinger’s hanging about, you’d think there would be little room for a new spot, but we reckon Rita’s will definitely draw the crowds.

This pizza joint opened its doors recently and it couldn’t be easier to get to, just a couple of doors down from the Ranelagh Luas stop.

How’s it looking?

The minute you step inside the door you are not only greeted by an unreal hand-painted map of Dublin, but also by some of the friendliest faces around. From there you notice the big wood fired oven and you know you’re in for a decent feed.

There are plenty of seats available but we managed to get a table right beside the window.

They have about five different spots that would make a killer Insta snap including the sticker wall, the big lips at the back and even the corridor on the way to the jacks is covered in stencil art.

I absolutely love how they have decorated the interior - just have a look at our snaps:

Feeding time

Ok, let’s get serious. This is arguably the best pizza I’ve ever had.



It’s the dough (that should be their slogan) that makes this special. It has the perfect level of softness mixed with the correct amount of chew. The trick is they cook it for just over a minute in their wood fired ovens.

We started with the garlic pizza bread which was cooked to perfection, cheesy with a nice sting of garlic. We then went for the Nduja (Nduja sausage, pepperoni, basil) and the La Di Da (rocket, parmesan, prosciutto).

Both were incredible and they are accompanied with chili oil, garlic mayo, hot sauce and the beautiful sweet chili mayo. I need a dip with my pizza and all four of them were to die for.

I have a good tolerance for spicy foods and the Nduja was the perfect level of spicy for me while the La Di Da is the classic everyone needs. A good authentic Italian pizza doesn’t have or need a huge amount of cheese but, as a personal preference I would have enjoyed a little more on mine.

A must try for anyone on a Dublin pizza trail.

That dough though…

READ MORE: PICS: One Of Dublin's Most Iconic Coffee Outlets Is Reopening After Its Sad Closure In 2017