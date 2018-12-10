Food and Drink

A New Pizza Joint With Arguably The Best Dough In Dublin Has Opened In Ranelagh

Pizza-lovers need to try this

Ranelagh is absolutely banging at the moment when it comes to food options and it has just gained a very welcomed pizza place.

With places like the Devlin, Tribeca and Dillinger’s hanging about, you’d think there would be little room for a new spot, but we reckon Rita’s will definitely draw the crowds.

This pizza joint opened its doors recently and it couldn’t be easier to get to, just a couple of doors down from the Ranelagh Luas stop.

How’s it looking?

The minute you step inside the door you are not only greeted by an unreal hand-painted map of Dublin, but also by some of the friendliest faces around. From there you notice the big wood fired oven and you know you’re in for a decent feed.

There are plenty of seats available but we managed to get a table right beside the window.

They have about five different spots that would make a killer Insta snap including the sticker wall, the big lips at the back and even the corridor on the way to the jacks is covered in stencil art.

I absolutely love how they have decorated the interior - just have a look at our snaps:

Feeding time

Ok, let’s get serious. This is arguably the best pizza I’ve ever had.

It’s the dough (that should be their slogan) that makes this special. It has the perfect level of softness mixed with the correct amount of chew. The trick is they cook it for just over a minute in their wood fired ovens.

We started with the garlic pizza bread which was cooked to perfection, cheesy with a nice sting of garlic. We then went for the Nduja (Nduja sausage, pepperoni, basil) and the La Di Da (rocket, parmesan, prosciutto).

Both were incredible and they are accompanied with chili oil, garlic mayo, hot sauce and the beautiful sweet chili mayo. I need a dip with my pizza and all four of them were to die for.

I have a good tolerance for spicy foods and the Nduja was the perfect level of spicy for me while the La Di Da is the classic everyone needs. A good authentic Italian pizza doesn’t have or need a huge amount of cheese but, as a personal preference I would have enjoyed a little more on mine.

A must try for anyone on a Dublin pizza trail.

That dough though…

READ MORE: PICS: One Of Dublin's Most Iconic Coffee Outlets Is Reopening After Its Sad Closure In 2017

Pizza dublin pizza pizza ranelagh
Alan Fisher

Written By

Alan Fisher

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
A New Pizza Joint With Arguably The Best Dough In Dublin Has Opened In Ranelagh
A New Pizza Joint With Arguably The Best Dough In Dublin Has Opened In Ranelagh
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Seven Superb Dishes To Try This Week
Seven Superb Dishes To Try This Week
These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians
These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians
15 Restaurants In Dublin That Are Perfect For Special Occasions
15 Restaurants In Dublin That Are Perfect For Special Occasions
PICS: There's A Beautiful 'Wine And Book' Cafe On Dawson Street You've Probs Never Noticed
PICS: There's A Beautiful 'Wine And Book' Cafe On Dawson Street You've Probs Never Noticed
"I Took Our Readers' Advice And Went Back On The Coddle Trail - Here's How I Got On"
"I Took Our Readers' Advice And Went Back On The Coddle Trail - Here's How I Got On"
Deliveroo Has Reported An Enormous Increase In Vegan Orders Since Last Year
Deliveroo Has Reported An Enormous Increase In Vegan Orders Since Last Year
Five Spots To Grab A Delightful Lunch In Rathmines
Five Spots To Grab A Delightful Lunch In Rathmines
Nine Of The Very Best Vegan Dishes In Dublin
Nine Of The Very Best Vegan Dishes In Dublin
Krispy Kreme Has Launched A Delicious New Treat Exclusive To Its Blanchardstown Store
Krispy Kreme Has Launched A Delicious New Treat Exclusive To Its Blanchardstown Store
If You Can Finish The Burger In This Dublin Place Then You're A Better Person Than Me
If You Can Finish The Burger In This Dublin Place Then You're A Better Person Than Me
Nine Dublin Bus Routes Are Making A Big Change This Weekend
News

Nine Dublin Bus Routes Are Making A Big Change This Weekend
Aziz Ansari Is Bringing His Stand-Up Show To Dublin In 2019
What's On

Aziz Ansari Is Bringing His Stand-Up Show To Dublin In 2019
Livin Dublin: Five Homes in D11 That Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
Sponsored

Livin Dublin: Five Homes in D11 That Are Perfect For First Time Buyers
PICS: One Of Dublin's Most Iconic Coffee Outlets Is Reopening After Its Sad Closure In 2017
New Openings

PICS: One Of Dublin's Most Iconic Coffee Outlets Is Reopening After Its Sad Closure In 2017

Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
News

Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
News

WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population
News

Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Lifestyle

A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group