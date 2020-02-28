Nine places to get brunch in The Liberties

Looking for brunch in The Liberties? Here are nine spots you'll get just that.
Not only is it arguably the most culturally rich parts of the city, but it turns out the brunching is also fantastic here.
Tasty8
Location: Meath Street
With an all-day menu featuring a wide array of delicious brunch menus, you'll have the chance to choose something continental or some Irish classics.
They have their Tasty8 Full Irish, Cajun Chicken Wrap, Smashed Avocado and Toast and even Tasty Nachos in a Bowl.
Legit Coffee Co
Location: Meath Street
Legit Coffee Co has a range of super interesting and delicious brunch options such as their Pulled Pork Benedict (Toasted Brioche, Pulled Pork, Two Poached Eggs, Caramelised Apple, Hollandaise sauce) and their Super Green Omelette (Sun-dried Tomato, Wild Mushroom, Pinenuts, Spinach and Mixed Herbs, Halloumi, Lime, Avocado, Sourdough Toast).
Two Pups Coffee
Location: Francis Street
This spot serves up some amazing coffee as well as brunch classics.
Go for some Halloumi, Grilled Courgette and Spiced Hummus on a doorstep slice of Le Levain toast or their Crunchy Garlic Peanut Butter and Avocado on Le Levain toast.
Vandal Cafe
Location: Thomas Street
Vandal Cafe serves up brunch that is as delicious as it is Insta-worthy.
There’s Eggs Benedict, Eggs Florentine, Belgian Waffles, Homemade Toasted Granola, Shakshuka and other fab brunch favourites.
The Fumbally
Location: Fumbally Lane
With a permanent breakfast/lunch menu that also features rotating daily specials, this place is a dream for the health-conscious.
They make their own sourdough bread, experiment with fermented foods and source their food in an ethical and sustainable way.
Olive Cafe
Location: Fumbally Square
If you’re in the mood for traditional Irish fare (as in a full Irish brekkie) and simple sambos and wraps, then this is a good place to get it.
Tenters Gastropub
Location: Mill Street
On Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays, you’ll be able to get yourself brunch here from 10am until 4pm.
Their menu features a Full Irish, Healthy Breakfast Bowl, various egg dishes and waffles.
Liberty Kitchen
Location: Merchant’s Quay
This little spot is a great place to stop off for a sambo and a coffee. Grab yourself Grilled Chicken on a Charcoal and Sesame Seed Bun or a Vegan Toastie with vegan cheese, vegan mayo and red bean paté.
Bounceback Cafe
Location: Thomas Street
This Tex-Mex spot serves up some super tasty and unexpected dishes for brunch in The Liberties.
There’s everything from burritos to avocado toast, pancakes and full Irish breakfasts.