3 openers, 1 re-opener, and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin right now

Including two new pizza spots in Temple Bar.

Another week, another series of Dublin openers to buzz over, and in this case one very sad closure for the people of Dún Laoghaire. While we say goodbye to a cult favourite Indian after 27 years in business, we say hello to two new pizzerias in the heart of Dublin, a brand new visitor attraction in the form of an eye photography studio, and the return of one of our favourite French bistros.

If you've missed some of the hospitality headlines this week, we're here to catch you up.

Shakira

Closure

Shakira Indian Restaurant have taken to Facebook to announce the closure in Dún Laoghaire after almost 27 years in business.

They didn't offer any reason behind the closure, just expressed their sadness that they were no longer operating. There is a new Indian restaurant trading at their previous location on George's Street Lower, but Shakira made it clear they are not affiliated with them at all.

Eyemazy

Opener

Last week, Dublin welcomed a new attraction to Bloom Lane, none other than international photography studio and store Eyemazy. They have studios all over the world, including Amsterdam, Germany, USA, Australia, Belgium, and now Ireland.

What makes Eyemazy different to other studios is that their chosen subject matter are eyes, and they have specialised technology that can capture ultrahigh-resolution photos of the iris, producing beautiful and personalised prints.

PI

Opener

Big news for pizza lovers as beloved spot PI has opened a brand new location in the heart of Dublin, Temple Bar. Since opening their George's Street spot in 2018, they have quickly become a favourite amongst Dubliners, topping recommendations lists for locals and tourists alike, so the news that they've launched their second location is huge.

Prince

Opener

Another recent addition to Temple Bar is in fact another pizzeria. Prince Pizza, which launched last week, is having their grand opening party on Saturday May 13th. They are open at 14a Crown Alley, where Pieman used to reside and while Pieman is certainly missed, we're glad there are still pies being sold at this location.

Chez Max

Re-opener

Following a three month closure on Palace Street in order to install a new kitchen, Chez Max has finally re-opened for business. Cult fans of the bistro will be delighted with this news, particularly as Chez Max became the first French restaurant in Ireland to win a "Maître restaurateur" award for their cuisine back in February.

