8 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

Over the last couple of weeks there has been a ton of exciting openers, and news of impending launches, and sadly one closure for hospitality in Dublin. It can be hard to keep up with the ever-changing landscape that is Dublin's food and drink sphere, so we've gathered up our top stories to keep you up to date.

Hawksmoor

Opener

After almost a whole year of anticipation, Hawksmoor Dublin will officially open its doors on May 25th.

Their restaurants are often set in beautiful and significant listed buildings and their Dublin branch will be no different - it'll be located at 34 College Green, an ornately detailed Italianate building designed by William Barnes in the mid-1840s and formerly used as the National Bank.

Griolladh

Opener

Griolladh are set to open their third brick and mortar toastie spot in Dublin's city centre in the coming weeks, based at the Central Plaza alongside Krispy Kreme and Gino's.

We don't have an official opening date for their new spot, but the lads have said to keep an eye on their socials over the next few weeks for more information (and we intend to).

All Rosey

Opener

All Rosey Coffee is a new café based opposite the Luke Kelly statue on South King Street, and while they serve your typical coffee and pastry creations, sourced from Roasted Brown and Media Luna Croissanterie, they specialise in one treat in particular. The brigadeiro.

Okky

Opener

Okky, based where Lucky Tortoise used to be on Aungier Street, is offering something quite new to Dublin in terms of traditional Japanese street food. Here you'll find the tasty Japanese omelettes and Okonomiyaki - a savoury pancake with an infinite variety of toppings including sausage, eggs, cabbage, whatever you fancy really.

SEEK

Opener

A new nightclub is opening in the heart of Dublin City Centre as Hyde expands to launch its 'SEEK’ nightclub.

People have been crying out for a new venue in Dublin and according to the creators, "this is like nothing Ireland has seen before and was inspired by similar concepts seen in cities like London and New York".

The new four-storey Rooftop Club Bar, located off Grafton Street, is a modern, vibrant and stylish venue boasting one of Dublin’s finest locations on Lemon Street, Dublin 2.

Dà Qín

Opener

You can now hit up the market at the front of Dà Qín for Asian pantry faves, snacks and drinks, then make your way through to the restaurant for dumplings, Cha Siu meat platters with pork and roast duck, kimchi rice, prawn toast - the list goes on.

Based on South Great George's Street, Dà Qín is a must try spot for delicious Chinese food.

Row Wines

Opener

Row Wines has launched on South William Street, the latest brain child from Marc and Conor Bereen, who previously ran Coppinger Row in the same spot. This new venture is a "hip ‘wine, food and vinyl’ proposition" and is inspired by Japanese style listening bars found in Tokyo.

Margadh

Closure

Sad news for Howth wine enthusiasts as Margadh have announced they are closing their premises on Harbour Road at the end of this week. The wine and café spot has been a much loved addition to Howth since it first opened almost three years ago.

GameStop

Closure

We normally wouldn't put a shop on this list, but with the news that GameStop are leaving the Irish market, we thought we'd mark the end of an era.

While we're glad to see considerably more openers than closures, we're still sorry to see Margadh go, and hope they open something new in the space soon.

Header images via Instagram/allroseycoffee & /griolladh

