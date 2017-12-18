PICS: Dame Street Has A Brand New Pizza Place With Ireland's Only Neapolitan Pizza Oven

Pizza of all sorts holds the key to our greedy little bellies, but the chargrilled, rich tomatoey pizza hailing from Naples is always our fave.

The birthplace of pizza (there'll be fights over this) takes things pretty seriously and not just anyone can claim to serve real Neapolitan pizza, so the news that a restaurant in Dublin has received the seal of approval from Italia is good news indeed.

Opened a couple of weeks, Forno 500°is located next door to the Olympia Theatre on Dame Street and has Ireland's first fixed original Neapolitan oven, made by the Ferrara family using materials from Naples.

Forno 500° is the first restaurant in Ireland to be officially awarded the Certificate of True Authentic Neopolitian Pizza from the coveted Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana in Naples.

Impressive, huh?

Using San Marzano tomatoes, highly refined 00 flour and completely free of bran or germ, a specific dome-shaped wood-burning ovens reaching temperatures of 485-500°. Pizza di Napoli base is a traditional soft, light airy dough which is perfect for fare la scarpetta, a phrase meaning “make the little shoe,” whereby you tear off a piece of crust to mop the sauce left on your plate.

True to tradition, Forno 500° dough is hand stretched with a 36 hour fermentation. Try Forno 500° favourites like Genovese with pesto, mozzarella, parmesan and Italian sausage or Prosciutto di Parma with burrata, fresh oregano, pecorino and extra virgin olive oil.

Pizza Di Napoli and fresh pastas are available daily and suitable for vegans.

We're drooling just looking at these...

There are only two artisan wood fired oven manufacturers left in Naples. The creators of Forno 500° found the best, a fourth generation Neapolitan oven manufacturer, and took nine months to convince the Fererra family and their team of Artisans to leave their factory in Naples to make their very first fixed oven in Ireland.

Mr Fererra, who built the oven says:

“This is no prefabbed oven that you generally find in Europe, this oven this is an ancient style Forno 500° built on site in Dublin using old world Neapolitan techniques, passed down from my great-grandfather. We locked all workers out during the oven building process so that we could protect our local secrets.”

YUM YUM YUM.

