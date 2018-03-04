PICS: South William Street Has A Brand New Swanky Seafood Restaurant

Food and Drink

Seafood lovers in Dublin have never had so many options for incredible meals: Klaw, The Seafood Cafe, Michael's in Mount Merrion and Rosa Madre... We could go on, and rightly so considering we're an island nation. 

So the news that another seafood hot spot has opened on the trendy South William Street is good news indeed. 

SOLE Seafood & Grill is the sister restaurant of FIRE, and opens this week.

Described on its website as a "high-end casual dining experience", SOLE's food philosophy is all about seafood sustainability and local Irish producers.

Its interior is a chic dark bronze with a sweeping bar and fresh fish on display 

Belfast-based designer Graham Barrow was behind the design of the stylish finished look and was on-hand to oversee the transformation of the restaurant.

Fair fecks to him, because it looks incredible. 

Pjimage 38

The menu features oysters from our coastal waters, fresh vegetables from our native soil and the world’s finest crab from Norway

Appetisers (yep, the menu is going for the American style of 'appetisers' and 'entree') include SOLE skewers with a spice and citrus marinade, cooked over charcoal (€13.50) and Lobster Cakes with a bisque foam, ice lettuce and pomegranate (€13.50). 

Mains include Norwegian King Crab Legs for 65 quid if you're feeling flush, a whole dover sole with lemon butter and wilted spinach (€47.50) and a Miso Sea Bass, grilled over coals with soy, chilli and rice noodles (€29.50). 

Non-seafood lovers can go for a sirloin steak, chicken supreme or a chilli and wild garlic pasta. 

Sole Restaurant 2018 02 27 B 2808 1000X1000
Sole Restaurant 2018 02 27 B 2773 1000X1000

SOLE Seafood & Grill states that it is a restaurant with "a charisma that sets it apart from any other in the capital. A sophisticated venue, its stylish interior is matched by its extensive wine list and taste-provoking menu."

One to check out for the weekend for sure. We're suckers (or should we say shuckers?) for anything seafood...

