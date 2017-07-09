7 Great Spots For A Date In Dublin That Won't Break The Bank

The cheaper the better

Dating and being in a relationship can be a costly venture.

But do not fear, because we have found you the ideal date spots around Dublin that won't cost you an arm and a leg.

Here are seven places that you need to check out.

1. The Jar

The trendy bar on Wexford Street recently launched their Bottomless Pizza Sundays and is the ultimate place to hit for a hangover cure.

If you and your beau fancy a cheap relaxing date on a Sunday, The Jar is the place to be.

For just €10 per person, you can enjoy a pizza and a glass of house wine or beer.

If you're really hungry you can devour a bottomless pizza and a glass of house wine or beer for just €15 per person.

And best of all, their pizzas are amazing.

What more could you want?

2. Token

If you're stuck for a bit of cash and fancy visiting somewhere off the beaten track for a date, then we have the perfect thing for you.

The popular Dublin arcade, Token in Smithfield recently announced their amazing new deal on Monday and Tuesday nights.

On Monday and Tuesday each week from now on, you can get yourself any main, any regular side, any pint and a sack of 10 tokens for just €19.95.



Token has great food, drink and several classic games, so this deal will come in handy for anyone looking to try out the place for the first time, or like myself, a regular.



3. The International Comedy Club

If you're looking for a good laugh - this is the place to be.

The comedy club in The International Bar has several different shows on throughout the week with alternating amazing acts.

They often have surprise guests - Foil Arms and Hogs showed up when I was there last.

They have two shows on a Saturday night and tickets come at a cheap price of €10 per person.

It's always a hit and guaranteed to leave you crying with laughter.

To check out their schedule, you can do so on their Facebook page here.

4. Thundercut Alley

If you're looking for a mouth-watering meal at a price that won't break the bank, Thundercut Alley in Smithfield is a pretty hot spot.

From fried chicken and flatbreads to delicious in-house cocktails you are bound to have a scrumptious time.

The food almost looks too good to eat! Presentation 10/10. Always.

After the meal, why not stick around for a few drinks in the quirky restaurant?

5. The Back Page

This Phibsboro bar is always a great shout to go to and is known for its delicious pizza, table tennis and drinks.

The relaxed atmosphere in The Back Page makes it a great spot for a date, especially if you're only seeing each other awhile.

You can't go wrong with a few drinks and the chats.

6. Drop Dead Twice

The 'Bring Your Own' cocktail bar never fails us.

The bar on Francis Street right costs just €20 for a two-hour slot where you hand over bottles of spirits and they'll transform them into delish cocktails.

It's the dream.

Drop Dead Twice is the ideal place to go if you want a few cocktails and they even do brunch on Saturday and Sundays from 12pm - 4pm and meals weekdays from Wednesday through Friday from 5 - 10pm.

7. Odeon cinema

If you fancy seeing a movie on the big screen right next to your bae, a trip to the cinema is the ultimate date.

Odeon cinemas do a great budget saving deal on their Bargain Wednesdays each week, where you can get tickets from €5. Score!

They have a lot of cinemas around Dublin including Charlestown, The Point, Blanchardstown, Coolock and Stillorgan.

You can see any movie you want with this amazing deal, it's just an extra €1 if you want to see a movie in 3D (and have your own glasses) or an extra €2.50 if you see a movie in the iSense screen.

They even have new deal, The Sharer for €13.95 and you get a large popcorn or large nachos, two drinks and a bag of sweets.

It's the perfect date night combo.

Will you check any of these out?

Header images: Thundercut Alley Instagram / The Jar Instagram.



