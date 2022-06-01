Provider of Harold's Cross temporarily closes due to break-in

By Katy Thornton

June 1, 2022 at 11:53am

Share:

The fine foods and coffee spot suffered a break-in on Tuesday night.

 

Provider of Harold's Cross has been forced to close today, Wednesday 1st June, due to a break-in last night. The fine foods and coffee spot took to Instagram to share the news with their followers, saying:

"Unfortunately the shop was broken into last night. Thankfully they didn't do too much damage.
We have to close today while we wait for the Gardai to do their thing.
Hope to see you all tomorrow!
Provider Team"

Advertisement

Lovin reached out to the team on the break-in, and what they came into this morning. A Provider team member responded, saying that the "front door was kicked in" and there was a "glass panel broken". They also said that their, "till was stolen and found around the corner with cash taken" and while those who broke in rummaged around inside, nothing more appears to have been taken. Provider said that the Gardaí were still with them when they replied to us, and they were unsure if any equipment was broken as the scene was still under investigation.

We wish Provider all the best and hope that they are able to get back up and running as soon as possible in Harold's Cross following the frightening break-in.

Header image via Instagram/provider_fine_foods

READ ON: 'Today in unfortunate Dublin pub news' - Mayes could be turned into a Centra

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

DAA's plan for the airport - everything we know so far

'Today in unfortunate Dublin pub news' - Mayes could be turned into a Centra

Tips and tricks for nabbing a taxi in Dublin right now

There's a new NYC style pizzeria opening on Stephen Street this week

You may also love

We got inside Villa Moretti and discovered what real Italian living is all about

SUP Coffee swaps the carpark for the grounds of an evangelical church

6 new openings to check out in Dublin this weekend

Dublin food truck has done the unthinkable and made a meal out of oyster crisps