Provider of Harold's Cross temporarily closes due to break-in

The fine foods and coffee spot suffered a break-in on Tuesday night.

Provider of Harold's Cross has been forced to close today, Wednesday 1st June, due to a break-in last night. The fine foods and coffee spot took to Instagram to share the news with their followers, saying:

"Unfortunately the shop was broken into last night. Thankfully they didn't do too much damage.

We have to close today while we wait for the Gardai to do their thing.

Hope to see you all tomorrow!

Provider Team"

Advertisement

Lovin reached out to the team on the break-in, and what they came into this morning. A Provider team member responded, saying that the "front door was kicked in" and there was a "glass panel broken". They also said that their, "till was stolen and found around the corner with cash taken" and while those who broke in rummaged around inside, nothing more appears to have been taken. Provider said that the Gardaí were still with them when they replied to us, and they were unsure if any equipment was broken as the scene was still under investigation.

We wish Provider all the best and hope that they are able to get back up and running as soon as possible in Harold's Cross following the frightening break-in.

Header image via Instagram/provider_fine_foods

READ ON: 'Today in unfortunate Dublin pub news' - Mayes could be turned into a Centra