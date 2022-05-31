The iconic Dublin pub closed its doors about six months ago, and an application has been lodged to turn the space into a Centra.

The Dorset Street pub would be well known for its large exterior "Mayes Time" sign with a clock beneath - the clock is propped up by a Leopold Bloomish character from the Guinness family, a seal and an ostrich, as a toucan flies close by with a pair of pints on its beak (as beautifully described by the Dublin Publopedia).

The proposed development by Raltaf Limited would see a change of use from the existing pub to a convenience store , featuring "a new off licence and deli area for the sale of hot food & intoxicating liquor for consumption off the premises".

In response to the news, a tweet from Lisa Grimm reads:

Today in Unfortunate Dublin Pub News, apparently they want to make the shuttered Mayes a Centra - possibly keeping the Guinness sign/clock?

Dubliners have commented below, referencing the already plentiful amount of convenience stores on Dorset Street. One person wrote: "There’s a rake of centras and spars on Dorset st already though…". Another said: "Don't forget Gala literally across the road on the corner of Blessington street".

The application was lodged on the 19th of May, and the last day to submit observations is 22nd June. Tom Maye, the owner of Mayes pub, has consented to the application for change of use for the site.

