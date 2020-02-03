PSA: This Baggot Street spot is giving away 50 free lunches on Tuesday

If you have all your lunches already planned for this week, you might want to make an exception for Tuesday.

That's because Bobby's Wine Bar on Baggot Street has announced that it will be giving away 50 (yep, that's fifty) free lunches throughout the afternoon.

The kind gesture is being made to celebrate Bobbys' brand new lunch menu which features sourdough toasties, focaccia sandwiches, soups and salads or, in other words, pretty much something for whatever mood you're in this Tuesday afternoon.

People are being invited to head down to Bobby's between the hours of 12 noon and 2pm to get a taster of the new menu but be warned because according to the the bar's Instagram page, 'when they’re gone ... THEY’RE GONE!!'

Bobby's has been a popular addition to Baggot Street since it first opened in December and tomorrow is the perfect opportunity to go and check it out if you haven't done so already.

If it's a free lunch you're after, you'd be advised to get down to Bobby's Wine Bar nice and early to be among the first 50.

