After the success of Six by Nico's Chipper and Once Upon a Time themes over the past few months, which brought with them everything from boujie battered mars bars to Dr. Seuss inspired green eggs and ham, the D2 restaurant is back with a new theme to delight Dublin foodies.

Six by Nico's new theme is Ancient Rome, and the menu promises to pay homage to the origins of foods we are familiar with and enjoy today. Inspired by Roman traditions and interpreted through modern delicacies, the historically-adapted menu will bring ancient recipes into the 21st century.

Here's what you can expect from the immersive six-course menu, which is available from March 16th - April 24th:

Course I - Cacio e Pepe - Crispy Pasta, Black Pepper & Parmesan Royale

Course II - White Asparagus, Crispy Duck Egg, Hazelnut & Brown Butter

Course III - Roasted Hispi Cabbage, Cavatelli Pasta, Pickled Chanterelle Mushrooms, Truffle Foam & Pecorino Sardo

Course IV - Pompeii , Sole, Smoked Mussel, Lovage, White Turnip & Mussel Cream

Course V- Belly of Pork Fillet, Turned Rib, Cured Meat, Fennel & Toasted Fennel Seed, Date & Apple Compote, Braised Fennel

To round off the ancient feast, guests will indulge in Course VI -Honey Parfait, Ricotta Cheese Mousse, Preserved Quince, Fizzy Muscat Grape, Pear & Citrus, Honey Tuile.

Ahead of the launch of the new menu, chef Nico Simeone said:

Our teams have trawled through Roman recipe books to find a way to recreate dishes for the modern foodie. Let's not forget that the Romans were resourceful and inventive with their produce, with many of their dishes revealing the origins of Italian cuisine. Ancient Roman cuisine featured a diverse array of unusual dishes, strange food items, and unconventional cooking experiments, and we hope that our interpretation will allow our guests to enjoy the flavours and tastes of ancient Roman cuisine today.

The 'Ancient Rome' menu is priced at €45 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional €39 at each restaurant. There is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as snack sides available from €10.

You can book yourself in for a night in Ancient Rome HERE.

