Ten 10 Coffee announces third location opening in Santry

Toastie and coffee lovers, pay atTENtion.

After less than a year of business, Ten 10 are expanding once again. They opened their first coffee box in June 2021 outside St. Kevin's Football Club in Santry. After a popular run, Ten 10 opened a second spot in October 2021 at The Quarry House carpark in Finglas. People obviously can't get enough of their coffee and acai bowls, as in a few short weeks Ten 10 are opening their third location, again in Santry, at the Demesne Regional Park.

We are very jealous that Santry are getting their second Ten 10 location, and hope their fourth location (which we're sure will be in the works soon) arrives to the city centre sometime in the not too distant future. We are dying to get our hands on these acai bowls. And another toastie spot would never go amiss.

While you wait for their new location, their other two spots open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3.30pm, Saturday from 9am to 3pm, and Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Ideal for brekkie, brunch, lunch, or just a treat or two for whenever you need it.

We wish Ten 10 all the best with the opening of their new coffee location, and can't wait to see where they will expand next.

Header image via Instagram/ten10_coffee_box

