Ten Dublin Takeaways That Deliver Booze (Now That Dry January Is Over)

Okay, okay. We know it's Fitness February. BUT it's also Fat Friday.

With that in mind, we've pulled together ten Dublin takeaways that deliver booze.

Because Dry January is over... but we're still not quite ready to leave the house.

Just two of you? The date night special includes a bottle of red or white house wine for €32.99 total - great deal.

Now in three locations (Rathmines, Dun Laoghaire and Exchequer St)- this is a great shout for a hearty meal and gorgeous wine. Also great if you're just craving nibbles like a charcuterie board. Order through Deliveroo.

This Temple Bar Indian has a wide range of wines. Tack a bottle on to the Set Meal for 2 and you are golden.

Delicious Asian street food, and they often do great specials on bottles of house wine. There's plenty of healthy options here if you want to keep it light. The Khao Tom soup is not to be missed and it's less than 400 cals.

Proud owners of the most expensive thing you can order on Deliveroo or Just Eat - the seafood tower (above) will set you back €120 and includes 4 naked oysters, 4 dressed oyster, 4 blowtorched oysters, 1 whole lobster, 1 whole crab, 8 gambas, 4 dublin bay prawns, 1 smoked salmon, portion of musscles and 1 chowder. They also do wine AND a range of Klaw beers crafted for them by the Hopfully Brewing.

Not only does this hidden Baggot St wine bar deliver wine, it's also BYOB should you decide to venture out. There's an array of gorgeous cheese and meat platters on the menu. And raclette. Lots of yummy raclette.

This is one of the only pizzerias in town delivering wine and beer! And the pizzas have deliciously light and crispy bases, straight from the woodstone oven.

Okay so we're sort of cheating here as there's no food on this menu - but the fact that you can get a wide range of cocktails straight to your door is too good not to mention. You can order four cocktails plus ice for €30. From Cosmos to Singapore Slings - there's something to please everyone. All you have to do is give it a final shake in the mixture before you pour!

Whether you're looking for nibbles or a big feed, this gastropub serves hearty grub and also offers a good selection of wine - red, rosé and white.

Some Friday nights just call for a rake of crisps and some beers. This is your best bet - beers, spirits, wines - the works. And you can grab a few packets of Keoghs crisps while you're at it.

