Ten Dublin Takeaways That Deliver Booze (Now That Dry January Is Over)

Okay, okay. We know it's Fitness February. BUT it's also Fat Friday. 

With that in mind, we've pulled together ten Dublin takeaways that deliver booze. 

Because Dry January is over... but we're still not quite ready to leave the house. 

Saba To Go

Just two of you? The date night special includes a bottle of red or white house wine for €32.99 total - great deal. 

Fallon & Byrne

Now in three locations (Rathmines, Dun Laoghaire and Exchequer St)- this is a great shout for a hearty meal and gorgeous wine. Also great if you're just craving nibbles like a charcuterie board. Order through Deliveroo.

Aleena Indian Restaurant

This Temple Bar Indian has a wide range of wines. Tack a bottle on to the Set Meal for 2 and you are golden. 

Diep At Home

Delicious Asian street food, and they often do great specials on bottles of house wine. There's plenty of healthy options here if you want to keep it light. The Khao Tom soup is not to be missed and it's less than 400 cals. 

Klaw Seafood Café

Proud owners of the most expensive thing you can order on Deliveroo or Just Eat - the seafood tower (above) will set you back €120 and includes 4 naked oysters, 4 dressed oyster, 4 blowtorched oysters, 1 whole lobster, 1 whole crab, 8 gambas, 4 dublin bay prawns, 1 smoked salmon, portion of musscles and 1 chowder. They also do wine AND a range of Klaw beers crafted for them by the Hopfully Brewing. 

Cavern Wine Bar

Not only does this hidden Baggot St wine bar deliver wine, it's also BYOB should you decide to venture out. There's an array of gorgeous cheese and meat platters on the menu. And raclette. Lots of yummy raclette. 

Independent Pizza Company

This is one of the only pizzerias in town delivering wine and beer! And the pizzas have deliciously light and crispy bases, straight from the woodstone oven. 

Cocktails at the Hill

Okay so we're sort of cheating here as there's no food on this menu - but the fact that you can get a wide range of cocktails straight to your door is too good not to mention. You can order four cocktails plus ice for €30. From Cosmos to Singapore Slings - there's something to please everyone. All you have to do is give it a final shake in the mixture before you pour! 

The Washerwoman

How do you like your #steak ? Medium rare with Caesar and sweet potato fries. Gravy.

A post shared by The Washerwoman (@thewasherwomanofglasnevin) on

Whether you're looking for nibbles or a big feed, this gastropub serves hearty grub and also offers a good selection of wine - red, rosé and white. 

Baggot Street Wines

Some Friday nights just call for a rake of crisps and some beers. This is your best bet - beers, spirits, wines - the works. And you can grab a few packets of Keoghs crisps while you're at it. 

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

