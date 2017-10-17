Food and Drink

The Most Popular Chinese Takeaway Dishes In Dublin Have Been Revealed

Is your local fave on here?

Shutterstock 395761528

The mere mention of what Chinese dishes to order for dinner can tear families apart, leave friends friendless and turn couples into singles... Whether your go-to is a hearty chow mein, tangy lemon chicken or szechuan pork accompanied by heaps of egg fried rice, you're sure to find something you can agree on in Dublin.

Deliveroo has just revealed the most popular Chinese dishes to order in Dublin (and that last year Deliveroo’s Irish customers ate enough prawn crackers to fill an Olympic size swimming pool, twice!) 

To celebrate the Year Of The Dog, you've gotta try one of these delish deliveries...

  • Duck Yuk Sung from Hang Dai (Dublin)
  • Chicken Noodles from Wok in Noodle (Dublin)
  • Siu Mei from Orchid (Dublin)

  • Chicken Satay from Chai Yo (Dublin)
  • Crispy Chicken from Q’s Creative Asian Dining (Dublin)

A post shared by @dvcakes1989 on

We're thinking for the day that's in it we might just go with Duck Pancakes...

READ NEXT: 11 Droolworthy Places To Get Your Pancake Tuesday Fix In Dublin

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
The Most Popular Chinese Takeaway Dishes In Dublin Have Been Revealed
The Most Popular Chinese Takeaway Dishes In Dublin Have Been Revealed
11 Droolworthy Places To Get Your Pancake Tuesday Fix In Dublin
11 Droolworthy Places To Get Your Pancake Tuesday Fix In Dublin
This Romantic Restaurant By The Sea Is A Great Shout For A Stylish Valentine's Dinner
This Romantic Restaurant By The Sea Is A Great Shout For A Stylish Valentine's Dinner
Dublin's Only BYOC Bar Is Now Doing Bottomless Bloody Mary Brunches
Dublin's Only BYOC Bar Is Now Doing Bottomless Bloody Mary Brunches
One Of The World's Most Famous Restaurants Is Coming To Dublin
One Of The World's Most Famous Restaurants Is Coming To Dublin
This Funky Cafe Is Where You Need To Go For Brunch Today
This Funky Cafe Is Where You Need To Go For Brunch Today
7 Classic Brunch Spots You Need To Check Out In Dublin
7 Classic Brunch Spots You Need To Check Out In Dublin
A Trendy Dublin Restaurant Is Selling The Most Notions Spice Bag You'll Ever Try
A Trendy Dublin Restaurant Is Selling The Most Notions Spice Bag You'll Ever Try
A Droolworthy Vegan Junk Food Truck Is Coming To Two Dublin Parks This Weekend
A Droolworthy Vegan Junk Food Truck Is Coming To Two Dublin Parks This Weekend
A Tiny But Mighty Restaurant On Kevin Street Brings Some Sydney Cool To Dublin City
A Tiny But Mighty Restaurant On Kevin Street Brings Some Sydney Cool To Dublin City
Dublin Is Getting A Gin And Tonic Club And We're VERY Excited
Dublin Is Getting A Gin And Tonic Club And We're VERY Excited
Tasty Chinese Food And Craic Make This A Fab Spot For A Valentine's Date In Dublin
Tasty Chinese Food And Craic Make This A Fab Spot For A Valentine's Date In Dublin
Every Dubliner Should Try This South Dublin Experience At Least Once In Their Lives
Lifestyle

Every Dubliner Should Try This South Dublin Experience At Least Once In Their Lives
Hidden Behind Dublin Castle Is A Tiny Pizzeria That You'll Never Want To Leave
Reviews

Hidden Behind Dublin Castle Is A Tiny Pizzeria That You'll Never Want To Leave
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing Outbreak" Of Infection Disease For Measles
News

HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing Outbreak" Of Infection Disease For Measles
This Video Highlights Just How Dangerous It Is To Cycle Around College Green Right Now
Dublin

This Video Highlights Just How Dangerous It Is To Cycle Around College Green Right Now

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Music

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
Recipes

Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend
Dublin

A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin