The New Afternoon Tea At Brown Thomas Is A Chocolate Lover's Dream Come True

The weather is absolutely awful, Christmas is officially over and the entire country is back to work. Ugh. How grim?

January might seem all doom and gloom but there's one very chocolatey light at the end of the tunnel... The new Godiva Afternoon Tea experience at The Restaurant by Johnnie Cooke in BTs.

SO. MUCH. CHOCOLATE.

From January 17th to April 1st, you can enjoy an exquisite Afternoon Tea experience priced at €35 filled with tempting savoury and sweet delights from the famous Belgian chocolatier.

From its famous truffles and shell-moulded chocolate pieces, to its individually wrapped biscuits and gourmet hot chocolates, Godiva brings the ultimate chocolate experience!

The menu features a sumptuous selection of savoury bites including avocado and shrimp bruschetta, Medjool dates with crozier blue goat’s cheese and walnuts with Godiva cocoa dust and Caprese tomato with buffalo mozzarella and basil crostini.

The sweet selection of Godiva chocolate treats include chocolate chip scones, white chocolate and pistachio pearls, chocolate and raspberry truffles, white chocolate crème brulèe and lemon meringue tartlets.

If you really wanna go all out (sure look, you're already having a fancy tea so why not go the full hog?) you can upgrade your Afternoon Tea experience with champagne from Veuve Clicquot priced at €47.50 upwards.

All bookings can be made by telephoning The Restaurant at 01-6171163.

We're already drooling.

READ NEXT: This Stunning Foxrock Home Is Like Something Out Of A Fairy Tale