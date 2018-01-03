Lifestyle Property and Living

This Stunning Foxrock Home Is Like Something Out Of A Fairy Tale

We're in love

Foxrock

January is here and we're completely broke, but that doesn't mean we can't indulge our fantasies. 

This stunning Foxrock home has caught our eye today, and we're kind of obsessed with it. 

Foxrock Sitting Room

On the market for a whopping €3,250,000, the place has been lovingly upgraded and restored while keeping its original features. 

Foxrock Piano Room

In the basement you'll find a heated swimming pool as well as a sauna, wet room and hot tub with vaulted glass ceiling. 

The house also comes with a detached mews containing a reception room, kitchen, bedroom and shower room. 

Mews

Outside, you'll find a private landscaped gardens and a decking area - perfect for an al fresco brunch! 

Foxrock Deck

Check out the full listing here

READ NEXT: This Gorgeous Dublin House Is Now Top Of Our Lust List

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
This Gorgeous Dublin House Is Now Top Of Our Lust List
This Gorgeous Dublin House Is Now Top Of Our Lust List
Nine Events At The Dublin Bowie Festival That Will Make Your Month Unforgettable
Nine Events At The Dublin Bowie Festival That Will Make Your Month Unforgettable
Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year
Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year
10 Healthy Lunch Spots Perfect For Your January Fitness Buzz
10 Healthy Lunch Spots Perfect For Your January Fitness Buzz
WATCH: This Gas Sketch Shows What Men Think Women Do VS. What Women Actually Do
WATCH: This Gas Sketch Shows What Men Think Women Do VS. What Women Actually Do
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
Conor McGregor's Family Members Hospitalised With Aussie Flu Virus
Conor McGregor's Family Members Hospitalised With Aussie Flu Virus
5 Bucket List Activities In Dublin To Start 2018 Off Right
5 Bucket List Activities In Dublin To Start 2018 Off Right
Here Are The 20 Names Of Girls That Will Get Pregnant In 2018 According To Research
Here Are The 20 Names Of Girls That Will Get Pregnant In 2018 According To Research
PICS: The Queues In Dublin Airport This Morning Are Massive
PICS: The Queues In Dublin Airport This Morning Are Massive
'Gaslighting' Is The Modern Trend That Is Damaging Relationships In Ireland
'Gaslighting' Is The Modern Trend That Is Damaging Relationships In Ireland
Dublin Driver's Valid Excuse For Quick Parking Shows Clampers Have A Heart
Dublin Driver's Valid Excuse For Quick Parking Shows Clampers Have A Heart
Convicted Paedophile Lived And Worked In Dublin B&B For A Year While Awaiting Second Sentence
News

Convicted Paedophile Lived And Worked In Dublin B&B For A Year While Awaiting Second Sentence
Fire Brigade Issues Warning As Trees Block Roads Across Dublin
News

Fire Brigade Issues Warning As Trees Block Roads Across Dublin
Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
These Are The Taxi Driver Attacks In Dublin That You Need To Be Informed About
News

These Are The Taxi Driver Attacks In Dublin That You Need To Be Informed About

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin