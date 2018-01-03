This Stunning Foxrock Home Is Like Something Out Of A Fairy Tale

We're in love

January is here and we're completely broke, but that doesn't mean we can't indulge our fantasies.

This stunning Foxrock home has caught our eye today, and we're kind of obsessed with it.

On the market for a whopping €3,250,000, the place has been lovingly upgraded and restored while keeping its original features.

In the basement you'll find a heated swimming pool as well as a sauna, wet room and hot tub with vaulted glass ceiling.

The house also comes with a detached mews containing a reception room, kitchen, bedroom and shower room.

Outside, you'll find a private landscaped gardens and a decking area - perfect for an al fresco brunch!

Check out the full listing here.

