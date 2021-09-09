The new wine cellar at Fallon and Byrne looks like the absolute dream

Bag of cans summer is over, it's time for wine and cheese autumn.

And if you're looking for the perfect location to ease yourself into the new season, Fallon and Byrne have just opened their new wine cellar which, obviously, has a Fallon and Byrne level wine selection as well as delish cheese boards, small plates and pasta dishes.

The menu has you covered whether you're in the mood for a hearty feed of pizza/pasta or just a "nibble with wine" (this is an actual section of the menu and the one that I'll be ordering from first so that I can feel like the long lost fifth Sex and the City gal). The interior is equally stunning, with exposed stone walls and cosy tables which would be perfect for a first date or a catch up with the girls, or for eavesdropping on a first date while you catch up with the girls, whatever you're into really.

If an intimate wine and cheese night is right up your street, you can book a table at the Wine Cellar now via the Fallon and Byrne WEBSITE. We can't wait to pop in for a visit!

Header image via Instagram/Fallon and Byrne

