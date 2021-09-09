The new wine cellar at Fallon and Byrne looks like the absolute dream

By Fiona Frawley

September 9, 2021 at 4:04pm

Share:
The new wine cellar at Fallon and Byrne looks like the absolute dream

Bag of cans summer is over, it's time for wine and cheese autumn.

And if you're looking for the perfect location to ease yourself into the new season, Fallon and Byrne have just opened their new wine cellar which, obviously, has a Fallon and Byrne level wine selection as well as delish cheese boards, small plates and pasta dishes.

The menu has you covered whether you're in the mood for a hearty feed of pizza/pasta or just a "nibble with wine" (this is an actual section of the menu and the one that I'll be ordering from first so that I can feel like the long lost fifth Sex and the City gal). The interior is equally stunning, with exposed stone walls and cosy tables which would be perfect for a first date or a catch up with the girls, or for eavesdropping on a first date while you catch up with the girls, whatever you're into really.

If an intimate wine and cheese night is right up your street, you can book a table at the Wine Cellar now via the Fallon and Byrne WEBSITE. We can't wait to pop in for a visit!

Header image via Instagram/Fallon and Byrne

READ NEXT: Kilmainham welcomes cool new coffee spot this week

Share:

Latest articles

Nature is healing - there's drag brunch happening in Dublin this weekend

Buying, building or renovating your home, this hybrid green home national event has all the tips and advice you need

Haven't got a ticket for the match? Here are 7 Dublin pubs to watch it in

7 dishes we can't wait to try in Dublin this weekend

You may also love

7 dishes we can't wait to try in Dublin this weekend

5 pastries to try in Dublin this weekend

Good news for south side cheese lovers - Sheridans has opened a new shop

There's a new vegan fast food spot in Dublin 18

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.