There's a cheese eating contest happening in Dublin 7 this month

If you're currently deep in the throes of Veganuary, I'd advise looking away.

Calling all cheese lovers, fromage fans and mozzarella maniacs - the time has come to get yourself out to Token in Smithfield, where the Mozzarella Mountain Food Challenge has just gotten underway.

If a mountain of mozzarell' sounds like the meal of dreams to you (who'd blame you), you could win eternal stringy glory and a hefty cash prize for this month only. Token are inviting worthy competitors to order a kilo of their Flaked Out Mozz Bites, and devour them as quickly as possible.

Token kicked off the contest on Sunday of last week (8th), challenging cheese-loving volunteers to munch down 2kg of mozzarella bites which "nearly killed them".

Competitors took to the comments to echo this, one writing: "Can confirm, death was on the edge. 1kg is a cake walk!"

If you're looking for a vegan alternative to the food challenge, sadly it's not on the cards for now. When asked if there'd be a plant-based option, Token cited the consistency and toughness of vegan cheese, saying these elements would make the competition unfair.

"We trialled quite a few vegan mozzarellas and the consistency changes dramatically after a few minutes, making them really tough to eat. It really wouldn’t be a fair competition", they said.

If you're all good with dairy and want to partake, there's no need to book in or register. Just rock up to Token to vie for your place on the leaderboard. The winner will be announced at the end of January, and will receive a cash prize of €300. The kilo of mozzarella bites is €25, but if you make the leaderboard (which will be displayed in house at Token and online), it's free.

May the odds be ever in your favour.

