There's a cute vintage van serving pasta in Malahide!

By Fiona Frawley

July 9, 2021 at 10:51am

Until this Sunday, we as Irish people will be immersing ourselves in Italian culture and pledging our allegiance to the country in general for obvious reasons.

And if you're looking for some delish Italian food to help you get into the spirit, Bunga Bunga Pasta in Malahide has you covered.

Bunga Bunga is a gorge vintage food truck that just parked up at the marina to provide the good people of Malahide with the freshest of pasta. If you're a bit of a fiend for Italian food you need to make it a priority to pay them a visit, just look how delish everything is:

This is the type of cheesy goodness we live for. Bunga Bunga is the latest in a series of delish food trucks setting up at the Malahide Marina, making it the perfect spot to hit up for a feed with a group of mates. There'll be something to suit every appetite from burgers to bolognese, and of course the all important puppacinos for our four legged friends. Plus, this minty green will look great on your gram.

Pay them a visit this weekend!

