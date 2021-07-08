One of our fave Capel Street foodie spots has a new home in Howth

By Fiona Frawley

July 8, 2021 at 11:54am

Share:
One of our fave Capel Street foodie spots has a new home in Howth

Ah, Capel Street. Centre of the universe and home to one of our fave spots for a hefty Southern feed, Krewe.

Krewe has stolen the hearts and stomachs of Dublin foodies since its opening in 2019, with its drool-worthy menu of Cajun Creole cuisine.

And if you like chowing down on fried chicken while also enjoying a seaside breeze you're in luck, as Krewe is hitting the streets of Howth with its bit on the side, Krewe Side Chick.

The new venture will pop up later today outside Beann Eadair GAA Club with a menu packed full of beloved Krewe classics. You can take away wings, dirty fries, a gorge array of burgers and the all important mac and cheese. Just look at her there in all her cheesy glory.

The pop-up will be open Thursday-Sunday for takeaway or delivery, so you can enjoy at home or maybe make a cute picnic out of it. Just find a spot that's sheltered from the watchful eyes of the seagulls and you're good to go. We can't wait to get down for a feed!

Header image via Instagram/Krewe

READ NEXT: Feast your eyes on these UNREAL brownies and blondies from a Dublin based baker

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: This new Irish film has loads of familiar faces and captures life in Dublin to a T.

Lovin Games Weekly - some big games get an Irish language translation

Feast your eyes on these UNREAL brownies and blondies from a Dublin based baker

If you're a Drag Race fan, you need to be following this iconique Irish TikToker

You may also love

Feast your eyes on these UNREAL brownies and blondies from a Dublin based baker

9 vegan lunch options to try in Dublin this week

Here's a delish meal kit for you to enjoy this week, whatever the weather!

You need to try this new Dublin taco truck!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.