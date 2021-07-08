One of our fave Capel Street foodie spots has a new home in Howth

Ah, Capel Street. Centre of the universe and home to one of our fave spots for a hefty Southern feed, Krewe.

Krewe has stolen the hearts and stomachs of Dublin foodies since its opening in 2019, with its drool-worthy menu of Cajun Creole cuisine.

And if you like chowing down on fried chicken while also enjoying a seaside breeze you're in luck, as Krewe is hitting the streets of Howth with its bit on the side, Krewe Side Chick.

The new venture will pop up later today outside Beann Eadair GAA Club with a menu packed full of beloved Krewe classics. You can take away wings, dirty fries, a gorge array of burgers and the all important mac and cheese. Just look at her there in all her cheesy glory.

The pop-up will be open Thursday-Sunday for takeaway or delivery, so you can enjoy at home or maybe make a cute picnic out of it. Just find a spot that's sheltered from the watchful eyes of the seagulls and you're good to go. We can't wait to get down for a feed!

Header image via Instagram/Krewe

