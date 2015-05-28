These Are The 11 Most Reliable Dublin Restaurants Where You'll Always Have An Amazing Meal

If you can't think where to go, one of these won't disappoint

There's nothing worse than racking your brain trying to think of somewhere nice to go for dinner, getting dressed up, arriving absolutely starving ready to be filled up with yummy food and friendly service - only for the whole meal to kinda flop.

So often restaurants are brilliant the first time you go, but then not-so-much the next time, and it can be such a disappointment when that happens.

We've lost count of the times it's happened to us, which is why we've rounded up 11 of the most reliable restaurants in town that are consistently on our list of where to go last minute.

Every single time we've eaten in one of these places we've left feeling satisfied, something which is vital when you've gone to the expense of heading out for a meal.

Dublin has hundreds of lovely places to eat, but these are the ones we'll never stop going to, the real troopers of the town.

1. Crackbird

The ultimate chicken restaurant in town, this is THE place to go if you're in the mood for a big basket of fried goodness (get the garlic and soy style).

You know exactly what you're gonna get here and it always hits the spot.

A post shared by Crumbles And Kale (@crumblesandkale) on Nov 4, 2016 at 4:47pm PDT

2. Market Bar

Whether you want some tapas to share or bigger plates, this place delivers time and time again, and is especially good for a group of mates.

The food is here is super satisfying, and the hidden bar upstairs is ideal for a sneaky post-dinner drink.

A post shared by 🆆🅸🅻🅻🆈 🅽🅸🅻🅻🆈 (@_silverdragon) on Feb 25, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

3. Govindas

Cheap and cheerful is always a bonus point in our books, and this good-vibes veggie Indian has it in spades.

The Govinda's special is a HUGE plate of tasty food and the choices are always brill.

A post shared by Julie Marie (@vegancommie) on Jul 22, 2015 at 12:49pm PDT

4. The Brass Monkey

The sea front restaurant is our go-to place after a walk along the pier in Howth.

They do a catch of the day that's fresh off the boat, and there's always something extra tasty on their specials menu. Be warned though: You may have to wait for a table.

A post shared by Ms.Lu (@hellomslu) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

5. Featherblade

In the mood for a tender, juicy steak? This will be your new meat feasting place from now on.

Sometimes all you want is no-fuss, excellent quality food - and you'll find it here.

A post shared by Featherblade (@featherblade51) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:52pm PST

6. Terra Madre

This tiny Italian restaurant cooks some of the most authentic Italian food you'll find in Dublin.

The two guys running it are experts at what they do, and will recommend you something divine every time. (If you haven't tried their ravioli del plin DO IT.)

A post shared by Laura Claffey (@lauraocl) on Jun 7, 2015 at 12:30pm PDT

7. Monty's Of Kathmandu

Never again complain that there's nowhere nice in Temple Bar - once you eat in this Nepalese spot you'll want to go every single week.

There's loads of choice on the menu and the staff are soooo sound.

A post shared by Adventurousola (@adventurousola) on Sep 4, 2015 at 3:55am PDT

8. Bunsen

Look, when you want a burger you want a really great burger, and it's so reassuring to know that's what you'll get in here.

SO juicy and tasty, and a choice of handcut or shoestring fries - 100% heaven.

A post shared by Bunsen (@bunsenburgers) on Nov 1, 2016 at 4:45am PDT

9. Cotto

This Stoneybatter pizza joint always serves up perfectly thin mouthwatering pizzas, and the toppings are just as good quality as you'd find in Italy.

Try the Funghi - wild mushrooms, taleggio (otherwise known as the nicest cheese in the world, truffle oil + basil.



10. TriBeCa

This trendy New York style restaurant is a real local fave, and is the ideal place to pop down to for a bite to eat and glass of wine.

One member of the Lovin Dublin group is OBSESSED with their wings, try them and you'll see why.

A post shared by Tribeca Restaurant Dublin (@tribecaranelagh) on May 28, 2015 at 2:54pm PDT

11. Richmond

Practically the definition of a neighbourhood gem, this divine place has a great value early-bird and their Tuesday Tasting Menu is defo one to put on your list.

Whatever you order here will be delicious, beautifully presented and won't break the bank. Perfect.

A post shared by David O'Byrne... Ireland (@daveyob) on Feb 16, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

Did we miss a place that you've always had a great meal in? Let us know!

READ NEXT: 'Gaslighting' Is The Modern Trend That Is Damaging Relationships In Ireland