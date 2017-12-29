Lifestyle

'Gaslighting' Is The Modern Trend That Is Damaging Relationships In Ireland

It could seriously affect your partner...

Gaslighting

There are some strange and weird relationship trends out there and while some are only minor and in truth, insignificant, 'gaslighting' is something that needs to be taken seriously.

According to Metro, this is when someone slowly manipulates you into thinking you're crazy to the point where you are left emotionally broken. 

In their list of 17 relationships that you need to leave behind in 2017, gaslighting comes up as number three on the list

It can start off as something small (for instance claiming that something you saw happen, never actually did) to the point where you start questioning almost everything about your life and your relationships.

You wonder if you're too emotional, you start to lose faith in yourself, you always find yourself apologising (even if you're right), arguments never end and you start to feel hopeless and depressed.

Psychology Today has come up with 11 signs that you might be the victim of gaslighting.

  1. Your partner tells blatant lies.
  2. They deny they ever said something, even though you have proof. 
  3. They use what is near and dear to you as ammunition. 
  4. They wear you down over time.
  5. Their actions do not match their words.
  6. They throw in positive reinforcement to confuse you. 
  7. They know confusion weakens people. 
  8. They distract you from their own behaviour (drug use, cheating etc)
  9. They try to align people against you.
  10. They tell you or others that you are crazy.
  11. They tell you everyone else is a liar.

If you feel like you could be a victim of this, it's time to talk to someone you trust and rethink your relationship.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

