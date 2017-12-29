Conor McGregor Pictured Posing With Son Of A Senior Kinahan Cartel Member

The photo has emerged a day after McGregor was photographed partying with Graham "The Wig" Whelan.

Conor McGregor's name is in the spotlight once again after The Irish Sun published a picture of him posing with the son of senior Kinahan cartel member on the hood of a very fancy car.

The paper posted the photos in its online and print publications on Friday and stated that it's not the first time that McGregor has been pictured with Liam Byrne's son.

Lee Byrne is understood to be a big fan of McGregor's and has flown to the US to watch the fighter in action.

Byrne has no criminal convictions.

McGregor found himself the centre of a media storm following reports in November.

An alleged Crumlin pub brawl caused a frenzy on social media last month, after it was reported that one of Whelan's associates was punched in the face in The Black Forge Inn by a "well known celebrity".

McGregor, however, has since denied being part of the pub brawl.

Main image via Conor McGregor's Instagram

