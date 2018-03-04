Food and Drink

This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Out FREE Bottomless Bubbly With Brunch Today

Race ya there

Shutterstock 495639145

If you're only dying to get out of the house today, we've got good news for you. 

Bar and restaurant Drop Dead Twice is offering FREE bottomless bubbles with brunch today. 

That's right - kicking off at 1pm and lasting until 5pm, you and your pals can wash down your avocado toast or steak and eggs with endless champagne. 

A brunch sitting is 1.5 hours and going bottomless normally costs €15 so it's a pretty sweet bargain. 

All you have to do is say "blow my bubbles" to your server and you're good to go. 

Celebrate the end of Storm Emma in style!

READ NEXT: The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Out FREE Bottomless Bubbly With Brunch Today
This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Out FREE Bottomless Bubbly With Brunch Today
All These Restaurants Are Open This Weekend - And Some Of Them Are Doing Great Deals
All These Restaurants Are Open This Weekend - And Some Of Them Are Doing Great Deals
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin
Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018
Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018
Dublin Restaurants & Stores Have Suffered Through The Snow – Show Support This Sunday
Dublin Restaurants & Stores Have Suffered Through The Snow – Show Support This Sunday
10 Restaurants In Town That Are Open Today If You Want A Snow Storm Snack
10 Restaurants In Town That Are Open Today If You Want A Snow Storm Snack
A Secret Chinese Tearoom In Dublin 1 Is A Beautiful Slice Of Shanghai
A Secret Chinese Tearoom In Dublin 1 Is A Beautiful Slice Of Shanghai
Dublin Restaurants Offering Discounts For Anyone Who Eats Out During The Snow Storm
Dublin Restaurants Offering Discounts For Anyone Who Eats Out During The Snow Storm
PICS: Coddle Pizzas, Seaweed Cocktails, 99s And Freezing Water - The Clontarf Baths Are Back
PICS: Coddle Pizzas, Seaweed Cocktails, 99s And Freezing Water - The Clontarf Baths Are Back
The New Afternoon Tea At Brown Thomas Is A Gorgeous Way To Spoil Yourself This Spring
The New Afternoon Tea At Brown Thomas Is A Gorgeous Way To Spoil Yourself This Spring
This Hidden Little Gem Is Where You'll Find The Most Authentic Pizzas In Town
This Hidden Little Gem Is Where You'll Find The Most Authentic Pizzas In Town
Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter
Seven Places To Get A Warming Bowl Of Ramen In Dublin This Winter
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
Five Things To Do In Dublin Today Now That It's FINALLY Stopped Snowing
Feature

Five Things To Do In Dublin Today Now That It's FINALLY Stopped Snowing
Before Brunch - How Well Do Our Favourite Nostalgic TV Shows Represent The LGBTQ Community?
Lifestyle

Before Brunch - How Well Do Our Favourite Nostalgic TV Shows Represent The LGBTQ Community?
Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today
News

Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin