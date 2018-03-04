This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Out FREE Bottomless Bubbly With Brunch Today

If you're only dying to get out of the house today, we've got good news for you.

Bar and restaurant Drop Dead Twice is offering FREE bottomless bubbles with brunch today.

That's right - kicking off at 1pm and lasting until 5pm, you and your pals can wash down your avocado toast or steak and eggs with endless champagne.

A brunch sitting is 1.5 hours and going bottomless normally costs €15 so it's a pretty sweet bargain.

All you have to do is say "blow my bubbles" to your server and you're good to go.

Celebrate the end of Storm Emma in style!



