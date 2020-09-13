Close

This Howth café is doing Nutella Kinder Bueno croissants today

By Megan Cassidy

September 13, 2020 at 1:00pm

Some genius at Póg cafe has decided to put our beloved Kinder Bueno on fresh and fluffy croissants...

And we reckon they'll be sold out by the time we've finished this sentence.

And as if that isn't mouth-watering enough, the buttery beauties also feature our lifeblood, Nutella.

 

Should you arrive at the popular Howth brunch spot and they're all gone, don't despair - as Póg boasts one of the most delicious brunch and lunch menus in the city.

Their all day menu features a range of avo toasts and protein pancakes and vegans and meat-eaters alike will love the Chili Cheese Quesadillas made with jackfruit chili and vegan cheese.

The Póg burger is another super vegan option with a patty made from quinoa, kidney beans and oats, topped with caramelised onion, vegan mayo and served with sweet potato fries.

A plate of crispy battered cauli to share and you've got the perfect munch.

If you clicked for the sweet treats and are now wondering why you're reading about cauliflower, we've got you - a rich Nutella hot chocolate is a permanent fixture on the menu as is a Vegan hot choc with oreo, and there's always a fab selection of homemade sweet treats in store to eat in or take away with your coffee.

Perfect Sunday buzz.

