It's Sunday and that means it's time to get the phone out and organise a meet-up with your nearest and dearest. Unless of course you're stuck in work, in which case I don't know what to tell ya.

If you are free though and feel like taking in some fine food in a laid-back atmosphere then Wrights Anglers Rest is the place for you. Located in the Strawberry Beds, just a hop and a skip from the Phoenix Park, the Anglers has all you need for an afternoon or evening out with a few friends or family.

I experienced a Sunday at the Anglers myself recently and I was taken by the chilled vibe provided by its friendly staff, live musical entertainment and, most of all, the food.

The menu has something for everyone and having scanned the options for quite some time, I went for the fish and chips because, well, sometimes it's just a fish and chips kind of day. When it arrived, the first thing I noticed is how massive the portions are and that was the same with everyone else's dishes. As for the other options, two of my fellow diners went for the fish pie and both ended up raving about it.

Whatever mood you're in, the Anglers will have what you need whether it's fish, a burger or a bit of steak. A seafood platter at €38 is also a decent option for sharing or you can grab a lobster all for yourself at the same price if you're feeling extravagant. A pile of the chicken wings is an absolute must for starters as well.

The Anglers has the perfect blend of a pub feel mixed with a restaurant atmosphere and you'll find that most diners are there with family and close friends. There were a few groups that seemed to have something to celebrate, be it a birthday or a christening but there were plenty others that looked like they were just getting out of the house for the evening.

We arrived without a reservation at about 6pm and ended up waiting about ten minutes for a table so if you're ever a bit impatient with these kinds of things, it might be an idea to ring ahead.

Before we got our table we sat at the bar and took in the live music provided by two lads and a couple of guitars and it was more than pleasurable. It seemed like the place had been busy all day but you wouldn't be able to tell by the staff who were on hand to get us set up with smiles on their faces.

Whether you wander in early on for a bit of lunch or head in later for dinner, the Anglers will definitely be a place you'll want to come back to again.

More info on what's in store at the Anglers Rest can be found here.