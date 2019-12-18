Phoenix Park Food Guide - Nine Places To Fill Up Before Or After A Stroll

Here in Dublin we're lucky enough to have one of the biggest and best parks of them all.

The vast acres of the Phoenix Park are just the ticket for a nice stroll as we wave goodbye to summer for another year and welcome the season of pumpkin spice lattes and oversized scarves.

No walk is complete though without chowing down on some top quality grub beforehand or afterwards, depending on your preference. Whether it's a warm bowl of soup, some spicy wings or a good old-fashioned steak, there are plenty of places to choose from inside the Phoenix Park as well as the surrounding areas.

Round off your leaf-crunching leg stretch at any of these places...

Angler's Rest

Located close to the Knockmaroon Gate of the park, this place has the ultimate in pub grub to wrap up your day out. The fish pie comes highly recommended, as do the mouthwatering steaks. Come in around dinnertime on a Sunday and enjoy some live music to go with your meal.

Hole In The Wall

Dublin's longest pub is located with its back to the park walls along Blackhorse Avenue. Settle into one of its many nooks and crannies and get stuck into some high-quality comfort food.

Baa Baa Black Sheep

Have they any wool? Not sure but they do have some unreal breakfast options, as described in one of our previous articles.

Nancy Hands

If you're coming in from the city centre, make sure to stop at this much-loved bar on Parkgate Street. Enjoy some live trad music to go with your grub on Saturday evenings.

The Boathouse

If you're in the Farmleigh area then it'd be a sin not stop for a treat at this spot. If the weather is good, take a seat on the deck overlooking the lake and unwind with a coffee or even an ice cream if it tickles your fancy.

The Phoenix Café

Located near the Ashtown Gate, this is a grand and central place to stop in for a scone or sweet treat. They also have an endless supply of freshly-baked cakes, brownies and plenty more so you certainly won't be leaving disappointed.

Castello Bruno

Right in the heart of Castleknock Village you'll find some exquisite Italian cuisine that will more than satisfy your belly. Having sampled the carbonara on more than a few occasions, I can confirm that it's absolutely delicious.

Other than that, there's a massive menu of pasta and pizza to choose from. Take note that this place is a bit of a stroll from the Phoenix Park so it might suit people who have brought the car. Parking is available behind the restaurant.

Douglas & Kaldi

Known to southsiders for its Dundrum Town Centre branch but northsiders will be more familiar with D&K's Ashtown location. It's a bright spot and offers some outdoor seating along the banks of the Royal Canal. Easily accessible through Ashtown train station, this place has a massive menu for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Lo-Cal Kitchen

Located in the old Phoenix Park Racecourse, this place prides itself on offering tasty and accessible health food. There's plenty to choose from here and with it being just a stone's throw from the Ashtown Gate, it's the ideal spot to kick off or wrap up your day.

