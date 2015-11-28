Feature Food and Drink

This Ranelagh Restaurant Is A Cheese Lovers Dream

You wont brie-lieve their Swiss cheese fondue <3

Shutterstock 279078791

Picture your happy place: Does it involve seven types types of Swiss cheese, all perfectly melted and oozing with cheesy goodness just waiting for you to dip chunks of fresh, rustic bread into?

We're fairly positive that everyone's happy place involves melted cheese.

So we're going to share our favourite feasting spot with you fellow cheese cravers - Edelwise restaurant, in Ranelagh, an authentic Swiss haven specialises in the mother of all cheese delights: Fondue.

Now you might have images of corny 70's fondue parties come to mind, but banish them immediately, because fondue is back to stay in all its gooey glory.

Edelwise are masters in the art of fondue, serving theirs in melting pot on a rechaud (fancy lingo for plate warmer) for two or more people.

But honestly, get one all for yo'self, because this is something you're not going to want to share around. Just LOOK at all this melted beauty.

We're not worthy

Our Swiss saviours offer a insane seven different types of fondue to choose from as a main course, including their classic smooth fondue with four cheeses, to their pièce de résistance...

The Fondue Corsé, which has a total of seven delectable Swiss cheeses (Gruyère AOP Corsé, Gruyère AOP Primeur, Vacherin Frib. AOP Classic, Vacherin Frib. AOP Extra, Appenzeller Classic, Appenzeller Surchoix, Toggenburger Rustico) melted together for your pleasure.

There's also one with entire garlic cloves in it, which is probably best eaten when you don't have any smooching plans, or a fondue with chives that is divine.

They sometimes have an ultra-gourmet white truffle fondue if the season is right - these guys don't mess around with their fresh and tasty produce.

If you really want to treat yourself (and trust us, you do, you really do) then you have got to order a side of air cured Swiss mountain beef to swirl around the melted magic.

Other dunking options include baby potatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, pickled silverskin onions, or pickled gherkins, and we can assure you that they all taste SO tasty covered in a creamy layer of Gruyere.

It's a solid choice to bring a group of friends, as the menu has something for all tastes, including a chicken Cordon-Bleu and a classic stcheak.

Oh, and they also do the cheese craze of late; Raclette.

Located less than 15-20 minutes from town, Edelwise is sure to become your cheesy cheat meal location of choice.

Let's face it, fondue is the dream. Welcome to your new happy place.

READ NEXT: The Ultimate Dublin Bento Box Bucket List

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
This Ranelagh Restaurant Is A Cheese Lovers Dream
This Ranelagh Restaurant Is A Cheese Lovers Dream
Seven Refreshingly Romantic Dates In Dublin For Outdoor Enthusiasts
Seven Refreshingly Romantic Dates In Dublin For Outdoor Enthusiasts
Can You Answer These 25 Pub Quiz Questions Without Making A Mistake?
Can You Answer These 25 Pub Quiz Questions Without Making A Mistake?
The Top 10 Spas In (And Around) Dublin That You Have To Try Before You Die
The Top 10 Spas In (And Around) Dublin That You Have To Try Before You Die
The Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Dublin Worth Taco'in About
The Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Dublin Worth Taco'in About
12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
Nine Of The Most Reliable Restaurants On The Northside
Nine Of The Most Reliable Restaurants On The Northside
An Italian Restaurant Hidden Underneath One Of Dublin's Busiest Streets Impresses On First Bite
An Italian Restaurant Hidden Underneath One Of Dublin's Busiest Streets Impresses On First Bite
10 Things To Do In Dublin This January That Don’t Involve Drink
10 Things To Do In Dublin This January That Don’t Involve Drink
Six Dublin Tourist Attractions That Are Well Worth Visiting As A Local
Six Dublin Tourist Attractions That Are Well Worth Visiting As A Local
21 Things You'll Remember If You Were Obsessed With Watching 'Home And Away' In The '90s
21 Things You'll Remember If You Were Obsessed With Watching 'Home And Away' In The '90s
The Ultimate Dublin 'Pint Of Guinness' Bucket List
The Ultimate Dublin 'Pint Of Guinness' Bucket List
Seven Dishes That Will Make Your Heart Sing
Food and Drink

Seven Dishes That Will Make Your Heart Sing
Looking Into A Part-Time Course? Here's How You Can Further Your Career
Sponsored

Looking Into A Part-Time Course? Here's How You Can Further Your Career
The Ultimate Dublin Bento Box Bucket List
Dublin

The Ultimate Dublin Bento Box Bucket List
Holy Guacamole! Seven Of The Tastiest Nacho Dishes In Dublin
Food and Drink

Holy Guacamole! Seven Of The Tastiest Nacho Dishes In Dublin

PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
Pics

PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
WATCH: Amazing Moment Glen Hansard Sings Raglan Road To Anton O' Toole On Streets Of Dublin
News

WATCH: Amazing Moment Glen Hansard Sings Raglan Road To Anton O' Toole On Streets Of Dublin
This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List
Food and Drink

This Organic Dublin Bakery Needs To Be On Your 2019 Bucket List
PICS: An Empty Dublin Airport At Christmas Makes For A Pretty Eerie Scene
Dublin

PICS: An Empty Dublin Airport At Christmas Makes For A Pretty Eerie Scene

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group