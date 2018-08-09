This Stunning Rooftop Bar Is Where You're Heading For Sunny Drinks After Work Today

We may be getting used to the sun but don't be fooled into thinking that it's going to hang around for long!

While tomorrow is set to be the hottest day of the year, it's all downhill after that - which means that it is your national duty to down tools at 5.25pm this evening and seek out somewhere for a few outdoor drinks.

Our suggestion is the rooftop bar at The Marker Bar, which is definitely one of the slickest spots in the city to sit back and enjoy a cool beverage.

Here's why...

The Cocktail Menu

While we're more than happy to stick to pints on a normal week, the hottest day of the year deserves something special and The Marker has a seriously impressive cocktail menu.

The South Slope was made for weather like this, including a blend of Beefeater Gin, Aperol, Lillet Blanc, Cointreau and Lemon. Or how about a Solero with Absolute Vanilla, Cointreau, Vanilla Syrup, Passionfruit Purée and fresh orange juice. So good!

The Location

The hotel is on Grand Canal Dock, which is super central and means you don't have to waste valuable drinking time traipsing across the city in this heat.

The View

The Rooftop Bar has serious Manhattan vibes but instead of looking into a sea of skyscrapers, you can take in jawdropping views of our charming little city instead.

The Rooftop Bar only opens on certain days of the week and is regularly booked for private events, so make sure to check before heading down!

It's closed tonight but open to the public tomorrow from 5pm to 11pm, this Friday from 5pm to 11pm, Saturday from 3pm to 11pm and Sunday from 3pm to 9pm.

READ NEXT: Hump Day Treat: You Can Get Bottomless Margaritas In This Dublin Dive Bar Every Wednesday

