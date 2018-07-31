You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling

We have it on good authority that our readers are a tad bit obsessed with gin, and a fair few of you are partial to a donut or two as well, so we thought we'd tell you about two new gin-infused donuts that are probably gonna set your world on fire.

Introducing, the Rolling Donut's latest innovations, the gin, lime and elderflower donut and the strawberry gin donut.

Expect bursts of lime mascarpone, strawberry fillings and elderflower glazes with floral gin undertones.

Are you drooling yet? 'Cos we are.

Here's the lowdown...

Gin, lime, and elderflower flavour - a donut filled with a light and gin and lime mascarpone topped with a delicious fresh gin lime and elderflower glaze.

Strawberry gin flavour - gin infused strawberry mascarpone with a pink sourdough base with a strawberry and gin infused icing - a real taste of summer.

When and where can I get these beauties?

The Rolling Donut gin donuts are available at all four stores for the entire month of August. To celebrate the launch and their Ruby birthday, all stores will have a delicious donut wall where customers can play games and win some mouth-watering prizes.

About the gin...

Bloom Floral Gin was created by Joanne Moore – the first female gin master in the world. Joanne is originally from Wexford, and her gin draws on inspiration from nature. Bloom’s botanicals are carefully blended to create a distinctively delicate, fresh and floral gin. The donuts promise to compliment both the floral flavours of the gin and the signature filled donuts we know and love.

Are you as excited as we are right now?

