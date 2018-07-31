Video

WATCH: Incredible Video Shot From Bray Air Display Shows Dublin In All Its Glory

Is there a nicer place to call home?

Despite the weather not being great over the weekend people still flocked to the Wicklow seaside to check out the Bray Air Display.

If you've never attended the annual event you'll have to chalk it down for next year but if you can't, the next best thing is checking out this 360 video posted by Aer Lingus.

The 1:52 minute clip is taken from one of the airline's fleet as it soars above Dublin, given viewers an unbeatable view of the city.

Check it out in full below.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

