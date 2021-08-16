Urbanity have recreated one of our favourite childhood ice creams and it looks incredible

When I was a young whipper snapper and everything was still fields, Brunches were the holy grail of ice creams.

Probably because they didn't come in multi-packs and my parents were fans of an aul bargain, but they really did feel like a luxury treat. Even enjoying one now as an adult woman feels like the height of opulence, which probably says more about my childhood than Brunches themselves but sure let's not open that can of worms. Fast forward to today and I'm drooling over this gorge recreation from Urbanity, which will be available from this Friday.

V glam, isn't it? Almost like a ~deconstructed~ type Brunch you'd easily fork out €18 for at a Michelin star restaurant and sweat over what spoon to eat it with.

Raspberry ripple ice cream sandwiched in between vanilla and strawberry biscuit, then dipped in white chocolate and coated with the all-important biscuit crumb, this baby is the stuff dreams are made of. The perfect treat to enjoy while soaking up the last of the summer, and no better spot to do that in than sunny Smithfield. Head down and treat yourself to one this weekend!

Header image via Instagram/Urbanity Dublin

