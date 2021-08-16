Urbanity have recreated one of our favourite childhood ice creams and it looks incredible

By Fiona Frawley

August 16, 2021 at 4:50pm

Share:
Urbanity have recreated one of our favourite childhood ice creams and it looks incredible

When I was a young whipper snapper and everything was still fields, Brunches were the holy grail of ice creams.

Probably because they didn't come in multi-packs and my parents were fans of an aul bargain, but they really did feel like a luxury treat. Even enjoying one now as an adult woman feels like the height of opulence, which probably says more about my childhood than Brunches themselves but sure let's not open that can of worms. Fast forward to today and I'm drooling over this gorge recreation from Urbanity, which will be available from this Friday.

V glam, isn't it? Almost like a ~deconstructed~ type Brunch you'd easily fork out €18 for at a Michelin star restaurant and sweat over what spoon to eat it with.

Raspberry ripple ice cream sandwiched in between vanilla and strawberry biscuit, then dipped in white chocolate and coated with the all-important biscuit crumb, this baby is the stuff dreams are made of. The perfect treat to enjoy while soaking up the last of the summer, and no better spot to do that in than sunny Smithfield. Head down and treat yourself to one this weekend!

Header image via Instagram/Urbanity Dublin

READ NEXT: Five Dublin spots we're delighted to see open again for indoor dining

Billboard Diffusion
Share:

Latest articles

WIN: Some unreal Guinness-themed prizes when you simply share a pic of your pint

This iconic Dublin 4 cafe is going through some changes

Joanne McNally has just added more dates to her tour - get tickets while you can

The HBO show everyone is talking about finally arrives in Ireland this week

You may also love

This iconic Dublin 4 cafe is going through some changes

Five Dublin spots we're delighted to see open again for indoor dining

Six dishes to try in Dublin this weekend

Friday night plans still tbc? Here are a few of our fave Dublin spots with tables available for the weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.