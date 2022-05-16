'We have loved every single minute' Pizza Truck says farewell to Harold's Cross

They're moving on to greener pastures.

Pizza Truck took Instagram to announce they would be leaving their spot in Harold's Cross. The pizza spot has been there since June and in their caption they thank everyone who has stopped in over the last 11 months. The caption continues "it’s been an amazing experience and we have loved every single minute of being part of the Harold’s cross community".

Don't get too upset though. While this is the end of the Pizza Truck journey in Harold's Cross, it is not the end for them full stop.

Instead from this weekend you'll be able to catch them at Merrion Square for the International Literature Festival, between the 19th and 29th May. From there, they're popping up at Picnic at the Manor in Palmerstown, from the 3rd to the 12th June. After that? Who knows, but we're sure this won't be the last we see of Pizza Truck.

Keep an eye on their socials for any updates on future locations.

Header image via Instagram/pizzatruck.hx

