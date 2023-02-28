'We need your help!' - Dublin café given 24 hours to vacate current location

"To say we are shocked is an understatement".

Dublin 14 café Cob Coffee has issued a call-out on social media, after being given just 24 hours to vacate from their current premises.

The drive-thru café, which has operated successfully from a carpark on Nutgrove Avenue for the past two years, is now on the hunt for a new location.

Relaying the order to their 2,500 Instagram followers, the Cob Coffee team wrote:

Today our beautiful little business got given 24 hours notice to vacate! To say we are shocked is an understatement, as our visitors know we love our little business and strive to succeed as we have done for the last 2.5 years. Despite our best efforts to find a new spot we never thought 24 hours notice would be a possibility.

Owners Liza and Aaron are now looking for somewhere new to trade from, and have appealed to their followers to let them know of any suitable locations.

Fans of the horsebox café have taken to the comments section to express their support, and suggestions for new locations so far have included Bushy Park, Marlay Park and Rathfarnham Shopping Centre. If your area is in need of speciality coffee and you know of a location that could work, you can get onto the Cob team via Instagram DM.

