Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Food /

  • What The Falafel has got an unreal Black Friday offer this year

What The Falafel has got an unreal Black Friday offer this year

By James Fenton

November 28, 2019 at 2:41pm

Share:

Black Friday is upon us and with it comes the usual rush of people snapping up household items and tech bargains.

The more informed among us though see the occasion as an opportunity to seek out some excellent food deals and this one from What The Falafel is just the kind of thing we're looking for.

The middle eastern favourite is offering customers the chance to pick up three sandwiches for just €3 each from 12 noon until 8pm on Friday, November 29. That means you and two pals could get your hands on a Beef Burger, Chicken Shawarma Wrap and a Classic Falafel wrap, or any other combination, for a total of nine quid.

Of course, you could always ditch the pals and grab all three for yourself. Who's judgin'?

What the Falafel is located on Stephen's Street in the city centre and as the name suggests, it's well known for its falafels. There are plenty of great salads and sides on the menu as well and if you've never checked it out before, Black Friday sounds like the perfect opportunity to do so.

More information on What The Falafel can be found here.

READ NEXT: Whelan's deliver hilarious response to one-star Google review

Share:

Latest articles

Adults can visit Dublin Zoo for half the price for the rest of the year

Whelan's deliver hilarious response to one-star Google review

5SOS has just announced massive Dublin gig for next year

A fabulous cocktail 'mixer studio' is coming to Dublin and it's free

You may also love

There’s a pizza pop-up launching at Churchtown Stores today

Three Dublin restaurants have been included on the new 50 Best Discovery guide

Here's Where You'll Find The Best Pastéis de Nata In Dublin

You can now get Elephant & Castle wings on Just Eat

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy