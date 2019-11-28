What The Falafel has got an unreal Black Friday offer this year

Black Friday is upon us and with it comes the usual rush of people snapping up household items and tech bargains.

The more informed among us though see the occasion as an opportunity to seek out some excellent food deals and this one from What The Falafel is just the kind of thing we're looking for.

The middle eastern favourite is offering customers the chance to pick up three sandwiches for just €3 each from 12 noon until 8pm on Friday, November 29. That means you and two pals could get your hands on a Beef Burger, Chicken Shawarma Wrap and a Classic Falafel wrap, or any other combination, for a total of nine quid.

Of course, you could always ditch the pals and grab all three for yourself. Who's judgin'?

What the Falafel is located on Stephen's Street in the city centre and as the name suggests, it's well known for its falafels. There are plenty of great salads and sides on the menu as well and if you've never checked it out before, Black Friday sounds like the perfect opportunity to do so.

More information on What The Falafel can be found here.