The Top 10 Places To Get Falafel In Dublin

Ahhhh Falafel, sure is there anything better?

It works perfectly for both lunch and dinner, it’s super healthy and it’s divine.

There’s quite a few spots in Dublin that serve this whopper dish, here’s my top picks:

1. Shouk

Shouk is one of the coolest veggie restaurants in Dublin right now.

Inside you’ll find and array of benches in cozy nooks, a dedicated pickle counter and a sunny outdoor seating area. The menu boasts a plethora of flavours and dishes inspired by the Middle East. It’s BYOB and is always buzzing with spice-hunters.

Their signature falafels are worth drooling over – seriously, seriously good.

2. Umi Falafel

Umi is a deadly spot to pick up a quick, tasty and healthy lunch.

If you haven’t guessed by the name, the dishes here focus mainly on our favourite chickpea balls. There’s quite a few variations including salad bowls, dipping balls and pitas.

It’s fresh, wholesome and completely vegan.

3. What The Falafel

What the F…..alafel! What a name.

This cute lil spot can be found on Stephen Street and they produce little green balls of heaven. Their Falafels are created using traditional cooking techniques that they have learned growing up and have brought to the streets of Dublin.

4. Ali’s Falafel

The Lovin office moved from Mount Street to Ranelagh recently and one of the biggest heartbreaks that came with that is not being near the Mespil Markets on the canal on a Thursday.

Ali’s falafel was one of my go-to spots for a heathy, hearty lunch.

So tasty, I’ll have to get down to the markets again sometime soon.

5. CoCu

CoCu was created from a love of quality food and a desire to eat healthy, while maintaining a busy lifestyle. The menu has been thoughtfully designed around 3 key principles: Quality, Simplicity & Creativity.

Add some falafel to your salad box to give it some uuuummffff.

6. Zaytoon

You may think of Zaytoon as the place you visit at 4am after Coppers for a bag of chips but actually, the food served there is pretty delish. Their portions are huge as well so if you’re starving and looking for something quick and satisfying, this one’s for you.

7. Shakshuka

Rustic Palestinian & Middle Easternfood with a hint of the Mediterranean in Rathmines – Say hello to Shakshuka!

This hidden gem has a really interesting interior that is based on a Bedouin tent merged with pieces from “one thousand and one nights”. Much like the decor, the food is bursting with bright colours.

Most of the food is vegan and vegetarian so it’s all super fresh and healthy.

They hold supper clubs regularly and they’re such a great opportunity to broaden your flavour horizons.

8. Jerusalem

Jerusalem describes itself as a fusion of Lebanese and Palestinian cooking and is located on the corner of Camden Street. Sitting here, you’ll feel like you’re a million miles away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The venue is friendly and unique.

9. Keshk

This BYOB Lebanese-inspired restaurant on Mespil Road is a serious spot.

Portions are huuuuuge, taste is fantastic, and it’s BYOB with no corkage charges. This spot along the canal is my go-to for bigger groups of friends – plates are made for sharing.

Their mixed platter of deep Fried Tiger Prawn, Falafel, Salad, Pita Bread,Feta Fritters, Hummus and Dolma is a meal in itself.

10. Brother Hubbard

Tasty and creative Middle-Eastern inspired grub is the name of the game here, and they’re truly experts at it.

Their falafel is made with herb, chilli, chickpea, sweetcorn, baby gem, smoked tomato relish.

Yum!