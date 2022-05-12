Wigwam to host Dining in the Dark & Stormy experience

For a dining experience like no other.

If it's anything like how it is in the movie About Time (an underrated romcom that demands watching at your earliest convenience) then you just might find the love of your life at this event. Sure, you're unlikely to come across a time travelling Domhnall Gleeson (although he is Irish so weirder things have certainly happened) but you will undoubtedly have a truly unique dining experience.

Wigwam is hosting their own Dining in the Dark experience as part of their Rumbullion Festival.

Advertisement

Tickets are €50pp and that will get you a three course Cuban inspired meal, with three accompanying specialty rum cocktails. You will enjoy all of these things while blindfolded and sitting in a pitch black basement, allowing your other senses, predominantly taste, to take over. You can purchase your tickets HERE.

The Dining in the Dark & Stormy experience at Wigwam takes place on the Friday of the Rumbullion Festival; the 27th May from 7pm to 10pm.

And who knows, maybe Domhnall Gleeson will show up having enjoyed the experience so much while filming About Time. Rachel McAdams on the other hand is less likely to appear.

Header image via Instagram/wigwamdublin

Advertisement

READ ON: Sprezzatura's sister restaurant Spatched has officially hatched